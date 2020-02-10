advertisement

Bangladeshi captain Akbar Ali struggled with the pain of losing his older sister while leading his team to triumph at the U-19 World Cup. The tragedy far outweighed the challenges posed by his opponents on the ground.

The title triumph on Sunday in Potchefstroom, South Africa was the first in Bangladesh at an ICC tournament.

18-year-old skipper Akbar, whose older sister Khadija Khatun died on January 22nd at the birth of twins, was at the top of the country’s title win against favorite and defending champion India “Prothom Alo”, according to a report by the leading Bangladeshi daily

advertisement

Akbar was not informed of the tragedy at home, but he found it out through one of his brothers.

“Akbar was the closest to his sister. She loved Akbar very much, “Akbar’s father was quoted by the newspaper.

“At first we didn’t want to inform him. He then called for the Pakistan match and asked his brother why he was not being kept up to date. I didn’t have the guts to talk to him. I don’t know what to say, “added his father.

In a lowscoring final, Bangladesh prevailed against India with 177 overs with 47.2 overs and prevailed against a revised goal of 170 overs with 42.1 overs using the Duckworth-Lewis method. Bangladesh had three gates in hand when the winning runs were scored.

After witnessing Bangladesh’s victory against Zimbabwe in a Group C game on 18 January, Khadija could not see how her brother led the country to his greatest cricket triumph with an undefeated 43rd win.

advertisement