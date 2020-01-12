advertisement

Bangladesh decided on Sunday to retain its decision to play only three 20–20 caps in Pakistan later this month and to refuse a Pakistani application to participate in a full series of tests.

Bangladeshi cricket board president Nazmul Hassan said the recent Middle East tensions between Iran and the United States are the main reason for the decision, as the government has given the board permission to keep the team on hold for a short time send.

“The current situation in the Middle East is definitely different from other times. Given the increasing tensions in the region, they (the government) have asked us to keep the tour as short as possible, ”Hassan told reporters in Dhaka after a BCB board meeting.

“You (government agencies) advised us to play the three Twenty20s as quickly as possible in a short time. If the situation improves later, we can play the test games. We will tell Pakistan Cricket Board the same thing, ”he said.

According to the ICC’s Future Tour program, Bangladesh will play three T20 caps and two tests in Pakistan from January to February.

The BCB had previously made a similar proposal to play T20 in Pakistan, but the PCB had declined its offer.

The PCB wants Bangladesh to play test games if Bangladesh wants to shorten the series, since the two tests are also part of the ICC test championship.

The BCB president said he would fly to Dubai on Monday to discuss the possible impact of skipping the test series against Pakistan with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

Test Cricket returned to Pakistan in December for the first time since 2009 when two games were played in Rawalpindi and Karachi in Sri Lanka.

