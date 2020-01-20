advertisement

Coach Russell Domingo said Bangladesh would perform well in Pakistan despite security concerns overshadowing the tour later this month. Several players and coaching staff refused to take the tour.

Bangladesh will tour Pakistan for three Twenty20s, a one-day international test and two tests spread over three visits.

International cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan in the past four years after it was released after a militant Islamist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

Players are expected to train in great safety, but Domingo said the situation would strengthen the bond between them rather than hampering the preparations.

“I don’t think it will be difficult for the boys to concentrate,” Domingo told reporters late Sunday as the team started preparing for the tour.

“When you face a bowler, there is nothing else to think about than a ball, or when you are bowling, there is nothing else to think about but to land the ball in the right area.”

“It (the heavy security) can shake up the team as well. This allows the team to work together and build a good connection. “

Bangladesh agreed to the Pakistan tour after a long debate about security concerns that almost ended the series.

The Tigers will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24-27 before returning to Pakistan for the first test in Rawalpindi on February 7-11.

They will appear again on April 3 for a one-day international match in Karachi and on April 5 and 9 for the second test.

“Where we go and when we go is not our decision. Of course it would be nice to be done once in three weeks, but they think it’s best to do it in one-week blocks. I’m fine, ”added Domingo.

Head batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and some members of the backroom staff, including blow trainer Neil McKenzie, spin bowling trainer Daniel Vettori and field trainer Ryan Cook, declined to participate in the tour.

Domingo said he didn’t share her concerns.

“It was easy (to make a decision to go to Pakistan). I register to train Bangladesh and I want to do that, ”said Domingo.

“I look forward to going to Pakistan. I’ve never been there, so I see a good challenge, good learning, and a good adventure in how cricket works in this country. “

But Domingo said that he also respected the decision of players like Mushfiqur with whom he had spoken.

“He is a family man like me. If he thinks this is best for his family, we have to respect his decision, ”he said.

