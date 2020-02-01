advertisement

The 17-year-old pagan 9-year-old has 13 championship victories in her credit, including more than 65 chair finishes and 12 awards.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar is India’s highest civic honor awarded to students under the age of 18 in various fields. Yash, along with 49 other talented children who have been hand-crafted by an elite panel created by the Union Ministry. Women and Child Development will also meet with the Prime Minister before attending the Republic Day parade on January 26.

“I am grateful to the Government of India for deserving of this award and humbly accepting it. It is a great honor to receive the award from the Honorable President of India and to meet with the Honorable Prime Minister of India. I have really worked hard to achieve this recognition both internationally and nationally, and it is a great joy to be awarded this recognition, “Yash said shortly after receiving the award.

“While I have had my share of network successes over the past few years, this award will always remain special, as this is not an achievement for me, but for the whole brotherhood. This award will inspire other young enthusiasts, and they will be more motivated. because they would now know that their achievement would be recognized, “he added.

Coming from a humble background and no family history of motor vehicles, it was a long and tough journey for Yash. He started his career at the JK Tires National Championship eight years later, competing for Akbar Ebrahim’s Meco Motorsports and has made steady progress, eventually turning it into Formula Racing.

He has also participated in international championships, including the 2015 CIK FIA Academy Cup in Spain, Belgium and France. He has also been nominated by FMSCI to represent India in the Rothax World Cup 2017 to compete in Portugal. In 2019 he participated in the FIA ​​Motorsport Games in Rome.

Yash appeared in the Formula 4 South East Asian Championship in the 2019 season and insisted that the finishing of the first two chairs underlined his talent.

“Indian car ports enjoy a very high level. First, Gaurav Gill became the first in our field to receive the Arjuna Award; and now Yash is faking the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. This is another great achievement for Indian motor transport and it is a very proud moment for us. It feels great that our hard work over the years has finally produced rich dividends. Yash is a very talented driver and getting this award will definitely motivate him to reach greater heights in the future, ”said Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsports – JK Tire.

“We are very excited about Yash’s achievement. It has taken us a long time to get what we deserve. But now, with Gaurav and Yash smashing the glass ceiling, we hope that many laureates will win over our stars and people. will start to take our sport more seriously and will also pay more attention, ”said FMSCI President Pr. Prithiviraj.

“Never judge a book by its cover, an old saying. This, of course, applies to the young Yash Arada. If it were worth noting that when he first walked in the children’s card-hold, he was behaving, he might not have thought that he would raise it. He would have been able to run for this prestigious award, but if one looked closely at his eyes and the deep passion passed through them, he certainly expected that he would go a long way in his automotive sports career. Coupled with the support of his family and his never-ending dying father’s never-ending dying attitude, Yash was able to step up the stairs step by step and achieve remarkable results for each step. and with the determination of him and all the others around him, Yash could be well on his way to making a name for himself in the international arena of professional racing, “said Akbar Ebrahim, a Mekko Motorsport and Yash educator.

Source: Media Release

