The Banff Mountain Film Festival’s world tour arrives in Pitlochry this weekend.

Its two collections present the best adventure filmmakers in the world, with superhuman challenges, moving journeys and spectacular cinematography.

The films for the tour are chosen from hundreds of entries at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which takes place annually in November in the Canadian Rockies.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MA3Z_TNSCI [/ integrated]

Among the many films, Up to Speed ​​focuses on the sport of speed climbing, which will debut at the 2020 Olympics.

Home follows the adventure of Oxford adventurer Sarah Outen over four years around the world by bicycle, kayak and rowing boat.

Spectrum exhibit – Mission Antarctica follows three adventurers using snow kites as they aim for the summit of one of the most remote mountains on Earth.

As part of the Ladakh project, French athlete Nouria Newman is kayaking 375 km in the Indian Himalayas.

www.banff-uk.com

