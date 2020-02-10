advertisement

Bandai Namco released their third season Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer with Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla, as well as new season three changes.

The trailer shows that Kefla will arrive on February 28 as part of the FighterZ Pass 3. Ultra Instinct Goku is expected to appear sometime in the spring.

Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku will not only appear in season three, but producer Tomoko Hiroki has also announced a number of changes, including “Z Assist Select”, possible adjustments to the World Tour, changes to the user interface and new modes.

“Hello, everyone who plays Dragon Ball FighterZ. I am Hiroki, the producer of the game.

First of all, thank you for your support at Dragon Ball FighterZ.

We are finally here at the World Tour Finale. And I can’t wait to see all the exciting battles between the players and the audience.

Today I have some new information that I wanted to share with you. Dragon Ball FighterZ is entering its third year. And I want to talk a little bit about how we want to update the battle system.

The general concept of season 3 is to offer users a new experience. While the good stays as it is; We will add new features and customizations to give everyone a new perspective.

One example is “Z Assist Select”. Once this system is implemented, users can select a character’s assist attack. Each character has three different assist attacks and the user can choose from the three on the character selection screen.

This way, you can develop new ways to combine combos and develop strategies that give users a broader way to enjoy combat.

We will also do various combat adjustments, but our general goal is to create a situation where many different characters are used by different players. The Z assistant selection is an example. We wanted to avoid users having to select certain characters only for their Z Assist or just for their character size. And allow users to express and show more individuality with the character they choose and the way they fight.

We are also planning customizations that prevent one-sided games caused by certain powerful attacks and combinations, as well as customizations that allow users to turn the tables even if they have only one character left.

We’re going to implement a special feature for it, so we hope players try it and share their thoughts with us.

Nothing is set in stone for the next topic yet, but during Season 2 of Dragon Ball Fighter we made no adjustments to the battle after the start of the world tour. For season 3, however, we may want to consider adjustments during the season. Instead of making small adjustments multiple times, we will most likely make a large adjustment at some point.

This also really depends on the situation in season 3, so nothing can be said at the moment, but I wanted to take this opportunity to share our thoughts and goals.

You will also find that we have changed the user interface and added new modes to give users a really new experience.

That it is mine, good luck with the final. “

Season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ starts on February 26th.

