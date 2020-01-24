advertisement

Presented by MyOmniPass

Of course not in the same film …

Another day, another big screen remake.

Only that this time we actually get two and from two very different areas of the Hollywood spectrum.

advertisement

First, Bambi, the Disney animated classic from 1942.

Given that The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty & The Beast, and The Jungle Book have each raised a billion dollars at the box office in recent years, it should come as no surprise that Disney continues to deal with its own back catalog.

The original has won three Oscars and regularly appears on lists of films that are guaranteed to make you cry, and The Hollywood Reporter has stated that the writers for Captain Marvel and the recent Tomb Raider restart have been assigned to this particular innovation. But don’t expect us to see it soon because we still have the remakes of Mulan (March 2020), 101 Dalmations (now Cruella, May 2021), The Little Mermaid (2022) and more ahead of us.

Elsewhere, THR also reports that Sony is considering a 1997 creature feature remake anacondaThe original included Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight and Owen Wilson. It made a lot of money at the box office for a functional B-movie, and the studio hired the author of Snow White & The Huntsman and Divergent to take the film into a new millennium.

Apparently, the inspiration for the scope and size of the new film The Meg is what sounds like a pretty good goal for us.

Romance?

Click HERE to see the latest releases …

Presented by MyOmniPass

,

advertisement