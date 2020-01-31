advertisement

An investigation is underway after Bodycam footage shows that a 76-year-old grandmother was hit on the body by a police officer.

The controversial clip, shot on January 10, shows how Baltimore policeman Brennan grabbed Rena Mellerson before he pulled her outside.

Then you see the officer Schmidt, who grabs the older woman by the torso and throws it on the floor.

Officials said they were forced to use tasers to gain access to grandmother’s house when they tried to arrest her granddaughter Cierra Floyd for disorderly behavior.

In the video you can hear the officer who says Mellerson:

The reason I laid you on the floor, mom, was that I saw Taser probes in you, he tried to feel you, and I saw that you were the immediate threat at the time.

OK. I just wanted to get you out of the way … no hard feelings … nothing personal.

In addition to the Bodycam material, the police also released the sound of the original emergency call, which prompted the officers to rush to the scene.

A woman had called to say a boy was violent against the people in the area and you can hear the woman telling the authorities that she has a knife.

He tries to hurt people. I’m going to cut this little boy, someone better come to get him.

When the police arrived at the scene, they are said to have yelled at Floyd and another woman before Floyd retired to her grandmother’s house.

Mellerson has been accused of interfering in an arrest. However, an investigation was launched against her after the video that arrested her went viral.

According to WBAL, the grandmother was not seriously injured, but was arrested and taken into custody.

Floyd was also arrested on Friday and charged with violations similar to her grandmother’s and disorderly behavior.

Mellerson’s daughter Barbara told WBAL:

My mother is a 76 year old woman, lives alone, takes care of her affairs, has never broken the law. She doesn’t even have a touching injury.

It’s ridiculous when she’s going through something like this, and every time she thinks about it she starts to tremble. I had to take my mother to the hospital.

Baltimore County’s police chief Melissa Hyatt later released a statement on social media that read:

A video that exposed part of an interaction between Baltimore County police officers and two people on Friday afternoon has raised public awareness and concern. The video is troubling and raises concerns.

I have ordered a thorough investigation of the incident in its entirety. Part of the review includes viewing body-worn camera footage of the entire incident, interviewing, and reviewing other documentation.

After this accelerated examination is completed, the camera image worn on the body is published.

She went on to thank the member of the public who recorded the incident.

