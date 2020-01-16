advertisement

Everyone you talk to in Balmoral knows the name of Brendan O’Connor.

The country fire brigade captain was hailed as a hero in the tiny town of NSW Southern Highlands after trying despite all odds to save 120 of the community’s 140 houses when many believed the town had been struck off the map.

Not only that, he said he had held an “unauthorized” village meeting just 48 hours before Balmoral was hit by a violent bush fire ten times in three days last month.

advertisement

Although there was no evacuation order from the RFS at the time, he politely asked everyone to leave.

They did it and he thinks the residents would have died if he hadn’t held this meeting.

Despite all of this, he told news.com.au that he now felt “blacklisted” by the RFS because he had criticized the organization’s plan to reduce the risks – which allegedly caused the village and surrounding cities to burn “Suspended” Green Wattle Creek – and take matters into my own hands.

“The fire plan they had was very flawed and it would expose our village to fire,” he said.

“I contested that, but I was told they were the experts because the RFS staff did all the computer programming to find out where to burn them.”

He said no burns had occurred in the Balmoral area since 2001, which means that 18 years of fuel had grown on the ground.

“It was a time bomb waiting to get started,” he said.

He said the only thing that was done to protect the village was mitigation in the west at Center Ridge – but that was up to nine months old when the bushfire broke out in December.

“They believed that it would be enough to either keep the fire going or if it got through it would be very gentle,” he said.

But when the fire started, Mr. O’Connor – a veteran of the Black Saturday fire in Victoria – said he had never seen anything like it in his 21 years as a fireman.

He described the scenes as “hell on earth”, when flames rose more than 200 m above the tree tops and rain the size of soccer balls rained down on Balmoral.

“The problem was that the fuel load was already there so a fire could get through it,” he said.

“Then it was 4 km to the village, and even though it was going smoothly, there would be enough distance to develop into a big fire. The reduction of the mid-ridge didn’t slow it down a bit. “

Frustrated with what had happened in his city, Mr. O’Connor challenged the RFS and asked why there was no further incineration to reduce the risks.

“Of course they didn’t like it,” he said. “I am not claiming to be an expert, but we live here, we go this way and we know what it is.

“These guys are in a main office, never walk the floor, and don’t ask the locals questions.”

He said he was told that there was a fire at Center Ridge and there was no need to burn yourself around Balmoral before the December fires – a decision that, according to O’Connor, made the nearby parishes of Bargo, Yerrinbool and Yanderra put in danger.

Mr. O’Connor said he was also “in trouble” because he had an “unauthorized” meeting asking everyone to leave two days before the fire.

“I asked for fire control to come out with the paid staff, but they didn’t,” he said. “I didn’t want to wait until our residents might die.

“I asked everyone to leave the village, it’s that easy. On Saturday, when the fires broke out, there was practically no one left.

“When the official warnings for leaving the village came in, it was too late, the fire was already affecting our village. People would have died if they stayed, it was so bad. “

Now when Balmoral picks up the pieces, he says, “People are angry” about the dangerous situation.

And Mr. O’Connor says he feels “blacklisted” because of concerns.

“I’m not going to say,” I told you, “he said.” But you should say, “How can we help this situation?” But all you do is push me further away. “

News.com.au asked the RFS for an answer.

His website states that reducing risks is only one way to prepare for bush fires.

“It doesn’t eliminate the risk of fire and it doesn’t remove the need for you and your family to be prepared,” it says.

“There are various types of hazard reduction, including controlled burning, mechanical clearing such as piercing undergrowth, or even manually reducing the base fuel.”

Continue conversation benjamin.graham@news.com.au

,

advertisement