advertisement

Joey Holden is asked to put his finger on exactly why Ballyhale Shamrocks have been so successful over the years, winning more Leinster and All-Ireland titles than any other club.

“Most people ask this question, but I don’t know what it really is,” Holden replies with a shrug.

Then he offers an anecdote from his childhood that he can offer reckons an insight. He was a Henry Shefflin fan he says, of course enough, though when his father asked him who his favorite Kilkenny player was he was overlooking his teammates.

advertisement

“I said Andy Comerford and he turned to me and said: What? It’s all of these Ballyhale guys on the team – they got one of them ‘, ”recalls Holden. “That was it! We were drummed into representing Ballyhale, and with the story that is there you want to emulate and respect that by making your own contribution to the club. “

Struggling

They have won a total of 10 Leinster Championships, three more than Birr and seven All-Ireland, also three more than Birr, although the Offaly team won all of their trophies in a 16-year period between 1991 and 2007, during Ballyhale’s first provincial victory was in 1978, 41 years before she collected her youngest last month.

This indicates a constant renewal and renewal of resources, which is all the more remarkable since the marriage of the struggling rural club teams Ballyhale, Knocktopher and Knockmoylan, who founded the Shamrocks Club in 1972, seemed more an act of necessity than love.

The whole story is significant in the region, and a local reporter who reported the Kilkenny hurling beat was gently reminded at the last round of the Leinster Championship that the club’s name was actually shamrocks, not ballyhale shamrocks.

Without a thriving city or a particularly large population base, it’s this kind of dedication that the club has tied closely together over the years.

“The slingshot field is the center of our community, everything revolves around the slingshot field,” said Kilkenny defender Holden.

The situation is similar with Slaughtneil, the small club from South Derry that Ballyhale will play in the semi-finals of the AIB All-Ireland Club on Sunday. But Ballyhale are still head and shoulders above the rest, the home hurler of the year nominated TJ Reid and reigning young hurler of the year Adrian Mullen.

“The old adage is success brings success and we try to keep it up,” said Holden, shrugging again.

He and his colleague Kilkenny missed a team vacation to Orlando to commit to the club’s cause, although they weren’t too concerned about Holden, another sign of dedication that Ballyhale holds at the top level.

“We’re in an All Ireland semi-final with Ballyhale, so it’s okay for us, it’s more difficult for the partners who were looking forward to it,” he said. “They couldn’t go away in summer because we were with Kilkenny. It’s hard to do on them so I feel for them, but sometimes you have to be selfish. “

turn around

Holden himself has been in assets for Ballyhale at the Central Turnaround since Shefflin took over for 2018. Before that, they left the 2017 Kilkenny Championship after a heavy semi-final loss to James Stephens. They lost the second half of this game by 16 points yet have since swept the boards, collecting back-to-back circles and Leinster titles and an All-Ireland.

“Trust is difficult to assess and difficult to manage, when your trust is back, it is simply easier to do things automatically,” he said. “It’s only when you play these games and look back to make it easier to analyze, but it’s hard to sniff at.

“It is not personal that I changed something that I had done, it is just doing the same things right and gradually building on them. Maybe not be so critical of yourself. Accept that sometimes your husband will get the ball, and sometimes he will score, it’s more of what you can do better in such situations. “

Holden is careful not to downplay the raging outsiders Slaughtneil.

“It’s a mental thing for you to play a north team, but it’s not [easy],” he said. “I was in America in 2013 and hurled some wild slingshots from the north, much better than I did then, and I have no problem admitting that.”

advertisement