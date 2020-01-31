advertisement

There were two notable clashes between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy; a major, a minor. Players and managers disagree twice, the beginning and end of one of the most controversial relationships in Irish sport.

The scene of both crimes inevitably included Drumcondra’s beloved and now dilapidated floor, Tolka Park.

In 1997, the Manchester United midfielder took his first steps to permanently take over the Irish captain at Dublin’s historic stadium. That was the reconciliation after the first conflict.

A high absenteeism rate during the European Championship qualification program came to light in the summer of 1996 when, strangely, Keane did not inform Irish coach Mick McCarthy that he would not travel to America for the US Cup.

This year he was captain of Ireland in a friendly against Russia on Lansdowne Road, but that ended in typical turmoil after he was knocked off the pitch. Still, Keane seemed destined to lead the team, but the result of his absence from the summer tournament was that he was effectively banned and robbed of the captain.

“I need him to show the desire to play for his country,” said McCarthy. A statement that would have a tremendous impact.

A year later, the former Irish manager Eoin Hand fell ill and was admitted to the Mater hospital. A testimonial was organized in which the Republic of Ireland competed against a National League XI in Tolka Park. Andy Townsend was not available at Middlesbrough due to club service. McCarthy returned to Keane and handed him the armband.

It didn’t help much. Only 1,500 people were found to be present, and while the association’s general secretary, Bernard O’Byrne, claimed that the FAI switchboard was overcrowded with calls seeking donation, attendance was disappointing.

As a result, the FAI agreed to take the cost of the estimated £ 10,000 in insurance as a goodwill deal, while O’Byrne drew on the well-known criticism from Irish football fans.

I just find it amazing that people from Ireland will come in large numbers to see Liverpool and Manchester United at high cost and still not pay tens to see the same players if they are here in Dublin for one of they play their own.

Rinse, repeat.

As for the manager and the player, Keane said the couple would not “vacation together or even send cards”. But it was consensual. At least we thought.

Pop sociologists often subdivide everyday make-up to pre- and post the smartphone. Pre- and post-Saipan is a good marker for understanding the structure of Irish society.

The circumstances surrounding this notorious failure at the 2002 World Cup are well known and will be analyzed in detail. What came after that started in Tolka Park. Keanes first appearance in Ireland after he left.

According to the Guardian, Tolka Park offered an “environment most commonly referred to as the third division”. Shelbourne lost 5-0 to Man United in this friendly, while Keane was warmly welcomed by the much improved 12,000 spectators.

T-shirts with twin pictures of Michael Collins and Keane were for sale outside the site under the motto “Two famous cork leaders shot both in the back”.

For Manchester United, the controversy was a mild topic of conversation and nothing more. The fundamental English answer to an Irish problem: disinterest. Bobby Charlton’s statement best reflected this: “United can emerge very well from this saga as Roy will be well rested in time for the coming season.”

Before the kick-off, Keane met Shelbourne captain Owen Heary in midfield. The couple shook hands and Keane presented the Manchester United pennant and asked, “Where’s my pennant?”

“We are too poor to give you one,” Heary replied.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was the man of the game, but a young Irish teen stood up against him. A tricky winger named Wes Hoolahan embarrassed England international Phil Neville, so the full-back finally put him down.

After a game report by Neil O’Riordan from The Sun, an informative exchange followed.

After the free kick was awarded, Hoolahan’s card was marked as threatened: “I’ll hit your next time harder.”

It may have been said lightly, but the unimpressed United fan Hoolahan replied, “That’s okay, you are no longer my hero.”

An assembled press dossier was eager to interview the Irish international, but he wasn’t there to talk. They did their best to convince him, as O’Riordan reported: “Tommie Gorman from RTE said in this interview: ‘What about the children of Ireland?'”

The problem with any public controversy: won’t someone think of the children?

There has been controversy twice during Roy Keane’s career in the Republic of Ireland, and two appearances at Tolka Park. In many ways, these two performances and the audience’s reaction are an indication of Keane’s legacy.

Often divisive, sometimes uncomfortable, always entertaining.

