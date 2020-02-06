advertisement

Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer on the move to lift 19th-ranked Butler to 19th-ranked Villanova, 79-76, Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Sean McDermott scored 21 points, Bryce Golden added a career-high 18, Baldwin chipped in 17 and Bryce Nze had 12 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 18-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big East.

McDermott made two free throws to put Butler ahead 76-73 with 32.5 seconds left.

Saddiq Bey then tied the game at 76 for Villanova with a 3-goal with 24.7 seconds remaining.

Bey led Villanova with 29 points while Collin Gillespie added 28. The Wildcats (17-5, 7-3) lost their second in a row.

The game has been halted for 13 minutes due to rain on the roof. Butler held a 13-9 lead when the game was delayed with 13:02 left.

Nze led to the basket and scored to give the Bulldogs a 22-19 lead with 8:54 left.

Bey responded with a pair of jumpers as Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made 1 of 2 free throws and Gillespie added a 3-goal to the key of an 8-0 team and Villanova went ahead 27-22.

The Bulldogs scored the next 11 points, intercepted by Baldwin’s trio, to take a 33-27 lead with 3:33 to go.

Gillespie’s first 16 points of the half kept them close to the Wildcats as they trailed 42-38 heading into the locker room.

Golden scored two quick baskets and McDermott added one to open the second half, while Butler drew the 10-point lead.

Villanova stayed aggressive and closed within 50-47 when Bey made a difficult position through a pair of Butler defenders.

When Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels turned down a two-handed dunk with 10:01 left, the game was tied at 54.

The Bulldogs then took control and regained the lead, 65-57, with 6:26 left.

Villanova cut the lead to 68-63, when Beu fell to 4:25 left.

Baldwin made two free throws for a Butler 72-66 lead, and Villanova’s Justin Moore returned with a 3-pointer from the corner to close within three.

Nze converted a scheme and Bey returned with a bang to cut the lead to 74-73 with 57.5 seconds left.

