Four starters scored in double figures on Saturday night as Arkansas stopped Texas A&M 69-59 in each team’s Southeastern Conference opening at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe each scored 17 points for the Razorbacks (12-1, 1-0), combining to go 9 of 23 on 3-pointers. Desi Sills added 13 points and Jimmy Whitt extended to 12 while Arkansas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Eric Musselman.

The Aggies (6-6, 0-1), meanwhile, continued to fight offensively under first-year coach Buzz Williams. While they made 46.7 percent of their field goals, they also completed 17 laps leading to 17 points and also enabled the Razorbacks to attempt another 13 shots.

Freshman Andre Gordon scored 15 points for Texas A&M, while Wendell Mitchell added 13 but made only 3 of 10 fielding attempts. Josh Nebo contributed 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, allowing the Aggies to gain a 34-27 edge on the glass.

Arkansas led the entire second half, though Texas A&M closed out 52-50 in Gordon’s formation May 9:01. But the Aggies managed just nine points for the remainder of the game, none in the final 3:36. They entered the night in 349 of the 353 Division I teams in scoring at just under 60 ppg.

No team led by more than four points in the first 18-plus minutes of play. More than seven minutes passed before the time of the Under-16 TV was used as the teams set a good pace, though they struggled to strike.

Texas A&M led most of the first 10 minutes, but Arkansas was able to build on a 24-20 lead when Sills made three fouls with 7:25 left. The Aggies rallied for a 30-30 tie on Quenton Jackson’s 3-pointer with 2:46 left.

However, the Razorbacks finished the first half with a 12-3 bumper, using the 3-point line as their main weapon. They made three in that span, including one from Sills with two seconds on the clock, for a 42-33 advantage at intermission.

