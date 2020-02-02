advertisement

The Browns are no longer Baker’s Buddies, and that alone could prove to be an important step in getting the football team to meet 2020 expectations that were not met in 2019.

Baker Mayfield, who appeared with his opponent Rex Ryan on Get Up’s ESPN set during Super Bowl week, was more humble than ever when he considered his role in the Browns’ 6-10 season.

He threw 21 interceptions. The only NFL quarterback with more was Jameis Winston from Tampa Bay with 30 thrown interceptions.

“It depends on me doing my job,” said Mayfield. “I’ve never flipped the ball so often.” … you can’t win like that. And so it falls back on me. I’ll take the blame for it. “

Former general manager John Dorsey needed a head coach after deciding that 2018 interim head coach Gregg Williams wasn’t suitable for the job. Dorsey went on a bogus coaching search and decided that the best candidate in the second half of 2018 was Hall offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens because Kitchens developed such a relationship with Mayfield, then a rookie quarterback.

In defense of Dorsey, Mayfield’s production in the second half of 2018 showed that kitchens should have been maintained – as an offensive coordinator. Mayfield needed a firmer hand as head coach.

Mayfield was fined $ 10,026 for gesturing towards the groin in front of Kitchens after throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass on Darren Fells on December 23 against Bengals. That moment symbolized how closely Mayfield and Kitchens had grown together.

The Browns needed a replacement quarterback. Dorsey housed Mayfield again by signing Garrett Gilbert, Mayfield’s buddy before Baker was in high school.

Ryan Lindley wasn’t qualified as a quarterback coach last season, but that was still his title. Lindley and Mayfield became quick friends.

Dorsey, Kitchens and Lindley are gone and Gilbert doesn’t seem to fit the profile the new regime wants.

It’s impossible to predict what will happen to Kevin Stefanski as the Browns head coach, but he will hold Mayfield accountable.

The new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is not here to chat with Mayfield. He has a long history of working with star quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Rodgers was unhappy when the Packers fired Van Pelt after Green Bay ended 7-9 in 2017. The Bengals quickly hired Van Pelt to train quarterback Andy Dalton.

“It comes back to communication – just being on the same side,” Mayfield said on Get Up. “I do my job as best I can and I don’t worry about the outside world. I’m not answering you (Rex Ryan). … I’m just doing my job and doing what’s really important – being a quarterback.

“The focus has to be on what I can do to help this team win? What can I do to improve our franchise and go in the right direction? Do the things why I was selected here – and let it happen. “

Speaking is cheap. It’s easy to say the right words in January. In the off-season, training camp, and next fall, it will be up to Mayfield to show that he is sincere.

