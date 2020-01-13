advertisement

Wrestler Bajrang Punia won the Sportsman of the Year award in individual sport at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday. He beat the cue athlete Pankaj Advani and the boxer Amit Panghal.

Bajrang underlined his class by winning an Olympic quota spot and his third medal at the World Wrestling Championship in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. He defeated Tulga Tumur from Mongolia with a bronze medal, his second world championship in bronze, and became the most successful Indian of the event by a mile.

“I am sorry that I am not there with all of you. I am busy with the first tournament of the season that is on the world rankings and will improve the Olympic qualification,” said Bajrang after being named Sportsman of the Year in Individual Sport had been .

He continued: “I thank Sportstar and The Hindu for giving me this award. I will do my best to fly our country’s flag at the Olympics, and I ask that you continue to love and bless me demonstrate.”

The 25-year-old also won gold medals at top events such as the Dan Kolov Nikola Petrov tournament, the Asian Championships (his second continental title), the Ali Aliev tournament and the Tiblis Grand Prix.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

