Baja East presented its Fall 2020 line on Friday in LA, a retro-inspired collection with glamorous pieces and an heightened twist on the laid-back Californian-cool aesthetic that matches the soundtrack of disco melodies and a live band. In addition to the sequins, the transparent paneling and the elegant tracksuits, the accessories added a western-inspired element that Americana subtly gives an ode to by the choice of headgear and shoes.

CREDIT: David Buchan / WWD / Shutterstock

Baja East is working with brother Vellies on boots for fall 2020.

CREDIT: David Buchan / WWD / Shutterstock

Founder Scott Studenberg told FN Backstage that he describes the aesthetic as “desert disco drag” with “a little tribute to Selena (Quintanillia) because she was obsessed with it”. The collection’s debut also revealed working with Brother Vellies on boots and Gigi Burris on hats.

connected

After meeting at Vogue CFDA Fashion Fund, Studenberg and designer Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, saw their visions come together and decided to work on cowboy boots for the Baja East collection. Studenberg said he approached her because he worked on her “doodle boots” in which James essentially “made small drawings (the shoes) everywhere” your shoes. “It’s just super down-to-earth and beautiful,” he said. “You can just be creative there and not around everything.”

The shoes were all hand painted according to Studenberg’s designs. The boots are a real fashion statement. The exclusive collection includes Swarovski crystals and fringes in the colors cream white and black.

The designer added that the shoes and hats made with Gigi Burris will be on sale and will be available on the brand’s website.

Studenberg was celebrated in the front row by some of his famous fans, including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Paula Abdul and Sophia Bush, who simply called the collection “Beyond” while FN was behind the scenes.

Abdul said she was impressed by the eye candy. “There is a lot of sparkling fringe and everything about the accessories, even the rhinestones on the skin,” she said, adding that his designs flatter her “slightly vertically challenged” 5-foot petite frame.

Sophia Bush

CREDIT: David Buchan / WWD / Shutterstock

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Valentina (L) poses with Paula Abdul.

CREDIT: David Buchan / WWD / Shutterstock

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Valentina said, “It inspired me to a rodeo, cowgirl”. “I liked all the elements of the sparkle with the make-up,” she said of the models that had crystals on their faces. “I’m a drag queen, a sparkling girl. So when they pulled out crystals from everything, I said,” Yes! “

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

CREDIT: David Buchan / WWD / Shutterstock

Other models from the Fall 2020 collection from Baja East.

