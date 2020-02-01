advertisement

Herald Sun’s coverage of Victoria’s Bushfire Recovery is free for everyone. Subscribe to Herald Sun here to support our newsroom and local journalism.

The waters of the Gippsland lakes attract visitors, because fun and fresh seafood make for the perfect vacation.

Lifelong Lakes Entrance resident and fisherman Darryl Fulton said the water, beach and river regions are as beautiful as ever.

advertisement

Shrimps freshly sold by the trawler at Lakes Entrance Harbor have always been a popular holiday treat.

media_cameraGo on a camel ride along the beach in Lakes Entrance. Image: Alex Coppel.media_cameraVictorians are encouraged to visit the beautiful waters at Lakes Entrance. Picture: Alex Coppel.

44-year-old Mr. Fulton and his colleague Buzz Butcher sold an average of 200 kg of crustaceans from the back of their boat every day.

This season they are lucky enough to sell 20 kg.

“We have the best and freshest shrimp in the country right here,” said 45-year-old Mr. Butcher.

“They were swimming very happily until a few hours ago!”

Motels, hotels, apartments and caravan parks in the entire region of the Gippsland Lakes – with a view of Lakes Entrance, Paynesville, Metung and Mallacoota as well as the country towns of Bruthen and Buchan – are available for bookings.

Cafés, restaurants and shops are also prepared for visitors.

media_cameraGraeme and Elaine Jenkins, the owner of The Fruit Farm in Johnsonville near Lakes Entrance, say it’s the perfect time to buy a box of beautiful peaches, plums and pears. Picture: Alex Coppel

Graeme Jenkins, who runs a fruit farm in Johnsonville about 20 km east of Bairnsdale with his wife Elaine, said it was the perfect time to go out and buy a box of sweet peaches, plums, or pears.

“Most people wouldn’t know that, but the drought actually makes the fruit sweeter – it reveals the sugar in them,” said 77-year-old Jenkins.

East Gippsland’s tourism officials say the long weekend on Australia Day gave the region the much-needed boost and it was nowhere near enough to regain lost income and guide traders this winter.

Tourism, hospitality and lodging providers hoped to lure couples and families back with a variety of events, festivals and special offers.

East Gippsland Marketing’s Hayley Hardy said a campaign to encourage city residents to “share love” on Valentine’s Day in Paynesville and book a romantic weekend was just the start.

If there are more organized activities that float visitors’ boats, the Festival of Festivals in East Gippsland would start soon, Ms. Hardy said.

The festival season started with the Paynesville Music Festival from February 21-23 and ended on June 9 with the Metung Food and Wine Festival.

SIMILAR NEWS:

23 LARGE VICTORIAN COUNTRY PUBS

LARGE REGIONAL DOG ​​WALKS

VICTORIA’S TOP SUMMER IS NO

In between, the Paynesville Classic Boat Rally took place from February 28th to March 1st, the Mallacoota Wild Harvest Festival from April 3rd to 5th and the Gippsland Lakes Paddle Challenge on May 2nd.

The Buchan Cup – promising picnic racing fun for the whole family – will be held on February 15th.

“Please come back because the coast is clear now,” said Ms. Hardy.

mandy.squires@news.com.au

,

advertisement