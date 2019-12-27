advertisement

Returning CAA player of the year and a graduate of Archbishop Wood hopes to get the kites to an NCAA berth in her last season

Bailey Greenberg starred at Archbishop Wood, where she was awarded three PIAA all-state selections and one AAA player in the PA Sports Journalist of the Year category. She scored an average of 14 points and 9 rebounds while leading the Vikings to the 2015-16 state championship.

Greenberg has continued to perform excellently, setting higher numbers for Drexel at university level. She led the Dragons in second place and last season was Junior of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) with an average of 17.2 points, twice the number of her next best team-mate.

One of Greenberg’s highlights last January was the investment in an 8-foot car that Northeastern was able to take its first home defeat of this season.

Wood coach Mike McDonald was not surprised by Greenberg’s influence at Division I level.

“She is a special player,” said McDonald. “… It has been something special for a long time. It blooms.”

Greenberg has increased their scoring average for the 6-5 Dragons this year to 19.9 points. After an offseason in which she was in the best shape of her career, Greenberg started the season with 31 points against Quinnipiac and Davidson, despite the usual double teams and the additional attention of the opposing defense.

Greenberg also leads Drexel in rebounds (5.7), minutes (35.4), field goals (82), free throws (32), 3-pointers (17) and shoots 82.1 percent off the foul line. In the extension on December 4, she prevailed against Villanova by 4.5 seconds.

If she maintains her current goal chance, the senior from North Wales will end her career as Drexel’s third goal scorer with more than 1,800 points.

“I don’t really know what I expected (in college),” said Greenberg. “At college level, the game is much faster because of the shot clock. I try everything my team needs to win games (and) keep everyone positive and optimistic. “

🚨IYCMI: BAILEY GREENBERG IS YOUR CAA PLAYER OF THE YEAR 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B4fMBoLzZM

– Drexel women’s basketball (@DrexelWBB) March 12, 2019

The 5-foot-11-Greenberg is a natural little striker who can also handle forward and center strength. It is a matchup problem for opponents because it can play inside or outside. It’s big enough to outshine and outperform smaller defenders, and it’s effective enough to get bigger girls on the 3-point line.

“It has only an explosive first step and the ability to end at the basket,” said McDonald. “She seemed to be doing her thing no matter who covered her (at Wood and back in college). She can do a little bit of everything. She is a high IQ player. It does not force anything and is patient on the offensive. “

Greenberg appreciated being voted best CAA player a year ago, but her selection on the conference all-defensive team was a particular source of pride and illustrated her contributions at the other end of the round.

“It was definitely nice to be recognized,” said Greenberg. “… I don’t think defense always appears in the statistics. (To be a good defender) you have to have the knowledge and the tendencies. If you know what the opponent will do, you can try the To set counterattack in motion. “

Chip’s daughter, who scored 1,227 points at La Salle in the mid-1980s, and Jane Greenberg, Bailey Greenberg, and Drexel return to Maine on Monday afternoon before competing against CAA at the College of Charleston on January 3.

Greenberg plans to end its five-year marketing program at Drexel in 2021 with a minor in graphic design.

The presence of Archbishop Wood’s former teammates, Aubree Brown and Kate Connolly, contributed to Greenberg’s experience in Drexel. Brown, a fifth grader, plays with Greenberg (three at Wood, all four at Drexel) in season seven, while the second Connolly, who also spent two years at Souderton, plays alongside Greenberg (two at Wood, two at Drexel). All three were part of the Viking State Championship squad.

Greenberg and Brown, a recurring starter at Point Guard, are team captains.

“Aubs and I made a great connection on and off the pitch,” said Greenberg.

The goal for Greenberg, Brown, Connolly and Company is clear – qualify for the NCAA tournament by winning the CAA tournament. The Dragons lost in the title game in the last two seasons and had to settle for the women’s NIT.

“It is definitely on the list,” said Greenberg. “Unfortunately, it’s on everyone else’s list at the CAA.”

But only one team in the conference has Bailey Greenberg.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

