White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham got up early Thursday morning to try to film the remarkable interview that Rachel Maddow of MSNBC did on Wednesday evening with Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen in the purpose of extorting the Ukrainian government to dig up earth from Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Parnas claimed that Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” and he also implicated Vice President Mike Pence. “He is an indicted man and currently on bail,” said Grisham on Fox & Friends, Donald Trump’s favorite morning show. “He is a man who owns a business called Fraud Inc … . We don’t worry too much about it. We know that everything in the Senate will be fair. “

The first part of what Grisham said was correct. Parnas, a 47-year-old Soviet emigrant who grew up in Brooklyn, was charged with four counts of violating funding laws after being arrested in October on a flight to Vienna campaigns trying to hide the source of political donations from Russia. Campaign finance records show he has listed his employer as Fraud Guarantee, a Florida company that, according to its website, helps people “reduce the risk of fraud and mitigate the damage caused by fraudulent acts” .

This was just one of the many business ventures with which Parnas, who has lived in Florida for many years, has been associated. Others concerned stock brokerage, bullion trading and film production. After Parnas’ arrest, the Miami Herald described him as “a former stockbroker who left a long trail of debt in Florida and beyond.” The wife of one of his debtors, who is suing for five hundred thousand dollars against him, told the Herald, “He has ruined us financially.”

Parnas appears as something from a Carl Hiaasen novel. But Grisham did not emphasize that he is not just a random scratch artist that the Feds have lifted from the street. He is (or was) a close associate of Giuliani, Trump’s political ally and personal lawyer. He went to the White House, where he was photographed not only with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, but also with the daughter of President Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. Parnas also attended Trump’s victory night on election night in 2016. Like Zelig, Parnas seems to appear everywhere.

How did he get this type of access? According to his account, he was a key player in Giuliani’s efforts last year to persuade the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to open an investigation into the Ukrainian gas company which employed Hunter Biden. He traveled to Kiev and met with senior Ukrainian officials. He contacted two lawyers with close ties to the Republican Party – Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova – and remained in constant contact with Giuliani. “I would not do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president,” he told Maddow. “I have no intention – I have no reason to speak to any of these (Ukrainian) officials. I mean, they have no reason to talk to me. Why the inner circle of President Zelensky or Minister Avakov or all these people? . . meet me? Who am I? They were told to meet me, and it’s the secret that they “- members of the Trump Administration -” try to keep. I was in the field to do their work. “

To be sure, Parnas has a vested interest here. Although he does not have a formal cooperation agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which has filed an action against him, his lawyer is pushing for one. Parnas is clearly out to save his own skin. But he has documentary evidence to support some of his claims. Among the documents he provided to the House Intelligence Committee were handwritten notes from a telephone conversation he had with Giuliani, which included the statement “Make Zalensky announce that the Biden case will be the subject of ‘investigation”. Text messages from last spring show that Parnas met with Giuliani and with the former attorney general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko, about the efforts to incite the dismissal of Marie Yovanovitch, the former American ambassador to Ukraine . In addition, messages in May 2019 suggested that another partner of Parnas, an American businessman by the name of Robert Hyde, was trying to place Yovanovitch under surveillance inside the U.S. Embassy in Kiev and possibly have it withdrawn.

In his interview with Maddow, Parnas rejected his messages with Hyde, a former landscaper who runs for Congress in Connecticut, describing him as “a strange person” who was “drunk all the time” at the bar of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where the two men first met. This statement by Parnas did not prevent the Ukrainian Interior Ministry from announcing Thursday that it would investigate “a possible violation of Ukrainian law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the rights of a diplomat on foreign territory. country.”

In any event, Parnas’ key allegations concern Trump and Giuliani, not Hyde, and they are also supported by documentary evidence. Perhaps the key document he provided to Congress was a screenshot of a letter that Giuliani sent to President Zelensky on May 10, 2019, which said, “As personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent, I request a meeting with you this Monday, May 13 or Tuesday, May 14. At the time, Giuliani was quite open about the fact that he was trying to dig up the dirt on the Bidens, and unfavorable publicity about these efforts eventually led him to cancel a trip to Kiev. But this is the first documentary evidence that confirms what has always seemed obvious: Giuliani was not only independent. He was working with Trump’s explicit knowledge and consent.

One of the covers offered by the White House and its Republican allies in Congress is that Trump was concerned about wider corruption in Ukraine, an assertion that receives no support in the transcript of his famous July 25 conversation with Zelensky or elsewhere. . Parnas rejected this suggestion outright. “It was Joe Biden, Hunter Biden,” he said. “And, also, Rudy had a personal thing with the Manafort stuff, the big black book, and it was something else they were looking for.” But there was never any question of corruption. “

Parnas also said that Vice President Pence was directly involved in the pressure on Ukraine. Last May, he said, Giuliani asked him to tell a senior Zelensky official, who had just been elected, that Pence would not attend the inauguration if the new Ukrainian president did not accept to announce an investigation into Burisma and the Bidens. Within days, the White House announced that Pence was not going to Kiev. “Obviously, when Pence cancels, they are informed,” said Parnas, referring to the Ukrainians. “So now they realize that what I said to them is true.”

Like Grisham, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, rejected Parnas’s allegations, saying that Parnas “will say anything to anyone who listens in the hope of not getting out of prison”. Giuliani told The Times that Parnas was “a proven liar,” and he told MSNBC that he “never” told Ukrainian officials that Parnas was speaking on behalf of Trump.

Giuliani did not explain how he came to be involved with Parnas or what he had hired to make the Soviet emigrant. He also did not comment on the documents submitted by Parnas to Congress. In a better world, the Senate would summon them both to appear at Trump’s removal trial and leave them to defense and prosecutors to question them. It certainly will not happen. Trump’s facilitators in the Republican Party will make sure of this.

