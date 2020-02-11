advertisement

The residents of Baghdad couldn’t believe their eyes when they woke up and found that after the second snowfall, their city had changed in a century.

The residents of the Iraqi capital – old or young – took photos and took part in snowball fights during the rare weather, which is the first of its kind since 2008.

However, in 2008 the snowfall in the capital was short and mostly muddy, which meant that the snow never settled and the floor wasn’t carpeted as it is now.

It was a century ago that Baghdad had seen snow, and so many Iraqis said it was the first time that snow had fallen in the capital.

Palm trees all over the city were covered in snow, as were marquees by protesters during long-standing anti-government demonstrations in Tahrir Square.

Amer al-Jaberi, head of media at the Iraqi meteorological center, said the snowfall “could last until Wednesday in very cold weather” and said the cold spell had come from Europe, according to MailOnline.

The people of Baghdad are used to hot rather than cold weather. The highest temperature measured in the capital in 2016 was 51 ° C – a record that has been approaching several times in recent years.

In addition to this unbearable heat, Iraq has been hit by a number of extreme weather events in recent years, with chronic water shortages triggering a health crisis in the center and south in 2018.

The following year, heavy rains caused fatal floods and significant damage to homes and crops, forcing villagers in southeastern Iraq to vacate their homes. Over 100,000 people had no access to clean water and sanitation, and another 20,000 were displaced.

However, this was not the end of the extreme weather conditions. Temperatures rushed north, causing wildfires and scorching harvests.

According to a report by the expert working group on climate-related security risks in 2018, Iraq is one of the most climate-threatened countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Increasing temperatures and reduced rainfall contribute to an alarming water shortage and severe droughts.

Climate change is currently manifested in persistent heat waves, irregular rainfall, above-average temperatures and increased disaster intensity.

Although it has not been confirmed that the snowfall is a direct result of the climate crisis, according to experts, according to experts, Al Jazeera lacks the financial resources or the infrastructure to cope with climate change and desertification of once productive areas.

UNILAD has asked the World Meteorological Organization and the Iraqi Meteorological Organization for clarification.

