Female directors were also excluded from the Best Director race at the BAFTA Awards 2020.

The British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) has announced plans for a full review of its voting process given the recent series of BAFTA Film Awards nominees (via Variety). The BAFTA Film Awards 2020 honored actors of color in the four current races (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor) and only nominated male filmmakers in the Best Director’s Race. BAFTA Film Committee chairman Marc Samuelson publicly admitted that “there is an annoying lack of diversity among actors”. “

Samuelson now informs Variety that, following the All White Acting members’ nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2020, “a careful and detailed review (of the voting process) inside and outside of membership” will take place. The review will be done in time for the 2021 nominations.

The first round of the BAFTA Film Awards, in which the nominations are voted on, will be divided among all members for some categories and selected juries for other categories. The acting categories, in which only white actors were nominated in 2020, will be chosen by all 6,500 BAFTA members. After the nominations have been announced, a winner will be chosen by all members in most categories.

The BAFTA process differs slightly from the Oscars. As set out in the Academy’s official rules, nominations for most Oscar categories are determined by the industry concerned: actors name actors, directors name directors, film editors name film editors, etc. All academy members eligible to vote can vote on nominations for the best image. Selected categories, e.g. B. Nominations for the best international feature film are selected by certain committees. Once nominations are announced, academics can vote for the winners in all categories. The main difference in terms of BAFTAs are the trading categories. While only the academy’s drama department decides on the current Oscar nominations, the entire BAFTA group decides on the current BAFTA nominations.

After announcing the nominations for the BAFTA Film Prize 2020, Emma Baehr, Director of Awards and Membership, said in a statement: “We want the nominations to be more diverse, but this is still an industry-wide issue. We would like to see more different nominations and we will work harder and drive the industry forward. But that shouldn’t take away those who have been nominated (this year). “

As many award experts have determined, there are quite a few award-winning appearances by actors of the color at the acting races this season: Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) , Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Fame”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) and more. This week alone, Nyong’o and Banderas received the NYFCC Best Actress and Actor awards while Awkwafina triumphed at the Golden Globes. The BAFTA awards for 2020 will be awarded on February 2.

