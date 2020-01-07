advertisement

According to Marc Samuelson, Chairman of the BAFTA Film Committee, the film industry is not moving as fast as the BAFTA team would like.

The BAFTA nominations for 2020 sparked a backlash across the film industry for failing to nominate female filmmakers in the Best Director category and to exclude color actors from the four leading actor races: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and The best supporting actress . The nominations do not match Marc Samuelson, the chairman of the BAFTA film committee. Samuelson struck the all-white and male-heavy 2020 nominations in a statement to Variety, despite suggesting that the problem lay more with the film industry than with the BAFTA organization itself.

“Annoyingly lack of diversity in incumbent nouns,” said Samuelson. “It is only a disappointment that the industry is not as fast as the entire BAFTA team would like it to be.”

Samuelson added that it is “very disappointing” to have a purely male category as the best director. “BAFTA cannot tell the studios and production companies who to hire and whose stories to tell,” he said. “All that BAFTA can do is lead and push, and it has to keep pushing.”

As many stressed on social media, there was an abundance of celebrated films directed by women in the film industry in 2019, which BAFTA members had overlooked in favor of their purely male nominees, including Sam Mendes (“1917”), Martin Scorsese, belonged to (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”). Films like “Booksmart” (Olivia Wilde) and “Portrait of a Burning Lady” (Celine Sciamma) received BAFTA nominations elsewhere, but their filmmakers were excluded from the Best Director race. The BAFTAs have repeatedly failed to nominate filmmakers for their director’s prize. Greta Gerwig was finally excluded from the race for “Lady Bird” in 2018 and again excluded from “Little Women” in 2020.

“We want nominations to be more diverse, but this continues to be an industry-wide issue,” said Emma Baehr, director of awards and membership, also to Variety. “We would like to see more different nominations and we will work harder and drive the industry forward.” But that shouldn’t take away those who have been nominated (this year). “

There was not a single color actor among the nominees, which is particularly outrageous in a year in which Lupita Nyong’o (“We”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Antonio Banderas appeared “Pain and Glory”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) and many more not only received worldwide recognition, but also nominations from predecessor organizations such as the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. It’s not like any of these performances are sneaky rivals, and while it isn’t expected that all of these actors will receive nominations, the shocking BAFTA hasn’t recognized at least one or two. Lopez was a nominee at every major show this season, but was not considered in favor of two appearances by Margot Robbie (“Bombshell” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”).

The BAFTA awards for 2020 will be awarded on February 2.

