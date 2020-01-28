advertisement

Vixen Jade ride for her man. Popular model shared a quick selfie clip showing her signature 69 tattoo in jailed boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ineThe honor.

Key facts: Jade joined Instagram on Tuesday to share a short snippet of herself.

Key details: Last week, Tek’s little mother Sara Molina hit Instagram to applaud Jade for dragging her into a 6ix9ine prison photo caption.

advertisement

Wait, there is more: Recently, an unexpected photo emerged from the former manager of 6ix9ine Shotti surrounded by fellow prisoners.

Before you leave: There are reports that 6ix9ine will need mental health assistance and continue working with the authorities once he is released from prison as part of his plea agreement.

The rapper has been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he is free … according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine should continue to cooperate with the United States Attorney’s Office after it has been released from prison for any pending investigations where it may be of assistance. The court recommended that Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close as possible to New York – so that his family could easily visit him. (TMZ)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sItr_SwjyRU (/ integrated)

advertisement