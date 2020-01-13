advertisement

Number 1 badminton in the world Kento Momota was among four people who had been slightly injured in an accident in Malaysia on Monday and whose drivers reportedly died a few hours after winning the Malaysia Masters tournament.

The accident occurred early in the morning on a major highway when the group drove in a van to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the official Bernama news agency reported.

The vehicle crashed into a truck that was driving slowly and the driver died at the scene, the agency said.

“The victim’s body and all casualties were taken to a hospital in Putrajaya, the administrative capital,” said fire chief Norazam Khamis.

The fire department did not immediately respond to requests for comments and the identity of the other injured was not immediately clear.

Momota had been to Kuala Lumpur to take part in the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament.

He won easily on Sunday and defeated the Danish Viktor Axelsen 24: 22, 21: 11 to improve his preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old Japanese celebrated an outstanding year 2019 and won a record of 11 titles, including world championships, Asian championships and All England Open.

