A world number in Kento Momota will be out of action for at least three more months following surgery for a fractured right eye plug secured in a road accident in Malaysia last month.

The 25-year-old, one of Japan’s top hopes for a gold medal at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, also suffered facial cracks and a broken nose when the van he was traveling in crashed into a truck on January 13, killing the van driver.

The accident came hours after Momota had secured his first victory of the season in the Malaysian Masters.

Momota chose to have surgery after suffering discomfort in his eye after returning to training Monday, the BWF sports governing body said in a statement https://bwfbadminton.com/news-single/2020/02/08/momota- undergoes- surgery-postponements-returns on Saturday.

The injury is a further blow to Momota’s preparations for the Olympics and he will not defend his title at the All-England Championships next month.

“This has really surprised me,” BWF Japan Parks coach Joo Bong quoted him as saying in a statement issued by the country’s badminton association.

“We will just see how he goes after the surgery. I want him to prioritize his recovery without rushing it.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

