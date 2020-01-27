advertisement

Compared to the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes, celebrities at the Grammy Awards tend to opt for daring ensembles – but with Twitter it’s not always worth taking risks.

When celebrities arrived at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2020 Grammys tonight, fans went to Twitter to get opinions on whose looks weren’t right. Here, FN summarizes some of the outfits that have least impressed internet users.

Tove Lo

Tove Lo wears a vintage Vivienne Westwood.

advertisement

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Tove Lo came on the Grammys red carpet in a Vivienne Westwood pants suit and an agent provacateur bra, both vintage, with matching pumps from Miu Miu worth $ 850. The bare bra reminded an internet user of Regina Georges’ infamous cut-out tank top by “Mean Girls”. In a simpler tweet it said: “Anyone who puts Tove Lo in this outfit must be fired immediately, “

connected

Billie Eilish

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billie Eilish won her first Grammy Award tonight for the best pop vocal album. But the fans weren’t so impressed with their black and green Gucci outfit that the oversized neon ensemble looked terribly familiar. “I wanted to tweet about Billie Eilish’s outfit, but I honestly feel like she wore it at every awards ceremony.One Internet user wrote while another agreed:it’s just me, but for Billie Eilish, every outfit looks the same, “

it’s just me, but for Billie Eilish, every outfit looks the same

– roxanne⁷ 🧡 arsd 📌 (@overlykook) January 26, 2020

Tyler, the creator

Tyler, the creator

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Tyler, the creator, bet on an unusual, page-inspired ensemble on the red carpet, and Twitter was quick with the jokes. An internet user poked around in his suitcase, joking that Taylor Swift was inside. Another said the outfit reminded her of the character Mr. Mosby from Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zach & Cody”.

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

CREDIT: Jordan Strauss / Shutterstock

Broadway star Ben Platt wore a black and white Balmain look with a sparkling blazer, but not everyone felt the outfit. An internet user said he was a “Little harlequin child, “While @evanrosskatz simply wrote:”sigh, “

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Many fans liked Shawn Mendes raspberry Saint Laurent suit, but @sbstryker felt the look was tired. “Shawn Mendes wears the same on every red carpetThe Twitter user wrote – although the Internet user qualified his statement by saying that the star looked “hot”.

Joy Villa

Joy Villa

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joy Villa made a political statement on the red carpet and appeared in a dress for Donald Trump designed by Desi Designs Couture. “I don’t think it’s really appropriate to bully women (or anyone), but Joy Villa looks like absolute s – t. Keep the bar as low as possibleWrote the winner of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Aquaria.

I don’t think it’s really appropriate to bully women (or anyone else), but Joy Villa looks like shit. Keep the bar as low as possible. 🚮🔥

– Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) January 26, 2020

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter made many best-dressed lists, including FN. But his ensemble also inspired many memes with his Baja East by Scott Studenberg “lampshade” hat. “The cashier at McDonalds drives through when I pull upRead a meme while another is reading:I get ready to answer: “Via my last email, “

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Want more?

Lizzo brings Old Hollywood glamor to 2020 Grammys in a glittering retro-inspired outfit

Tove Los retro peekaboo bra matches her heels on Grammy’s red carpet + more stars

How to watch Grammy Awards Red Carpet Livestream for free

advertisement