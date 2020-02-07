advertisement

Former British Columbia Prime Minister Christy Clark has decided not to run for the Conservative leadership after seriously weighing an offer.

A source with knowledge of Clark’s thinking said she was largely concerned that her French language skills were rusty and that she did not have the Conservative Party lucky enough to make such a late nomination for the job.

Another major factor was simply race time. People rehearsing the water for Clark and doing some tentative organizing knew she had “zero chances” of winning if former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose entered the race. Ambrose took weeks to decide whether she would make a bid for leadership and it turned out almost completely dark as she considered it. This left several potential candidates, including Clark, in a holding pattern.

Clark supporters looked at a list of candidates that may have included Ambrose, Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre and former Progressive Conservative Party leader Jean Chares, and concluded there was no clear path to victory. For a long time, however, all three had either withdrawn from the race or had refused to run.

“Plenty of senior conservatives told her, ‘you would be a very attractive candidate’ to the point where she took her seriously,” said one longtime Conservative, who hoped she would run.

After Ambrose announced her decision on January 22, Clark went on a pre-planned vacation to India, where she was waiting to think of her and reach out to people for advice, but she suffered from a serious episode of food poisoning that made organizing and planning difficult. The disease came in what would have been a crucial time for organizing ahead of the fast approaching deadline.

The deadline for candidates to submit documents, submit 1000 signatures from party members and pay the $ 25,000 entry fee is February 27th.

Some of Clark’s supporters were comforted by the fact that, privately, she had not closed the door to a future return to politics, saying she would not return “for now.”

Although Clark was fluent in French in her university days and even living in Paris, she was worried that it would be a major obstacle to revitalizing her skills in the midst of a running race.

A bigger problem may have been her previous membership in the Federal Liberals and her lack of history with the Conservative Party. Although B.C. The Liberal Party has always been a right-wing party, Clark wasn’t sure she could win the favor, or even compliance, of key figures in the Conservative party.

Patricia Best, a former Harper staffer who has been a longtime admirer of Clark, said it would be “really motivating” for party members to have a leading female lead in the race.

“She’s a demonstrated leader who can work along party lines and be true to conservative values ​​like fiscal responsibility. And because she’s from the West she has a real sense of this place,” Best said. “But, you know, time is all about politics.”

Best also said Clark was able and eager to work on party lines, noting that she appeared with former Ontario Prime Minister Kathleen Wynne this week in a panel about women in politics.

“She can also work well with people whose views she’s not necessarily going to agree with and we need more of that,” Best said.

More than one person close to Clark said she would bring an intriguing perspective to the party’s climate change debate. Before our era there has been a rather uncontested carbon tax since Clark was prime minister, which some party members saw as a weakness for her leadership prospects and others saw as a force.

Clark would be well positioned to combine a domestic climate change agenda with support for Canadian natural gas projects that would reduce emissions in coal-fired countries like China.

“She is the only person who has worked in a government and who has actually balanced the need for a serious climate change policy with a need for serious global energy policy. Within the Conservative Party now that would make her a candidate too attractive, ”said one person familiar with the details of how her campaign would be oriented. “I think she could have threaded that needle.”

• Email: sxthomson@postmedia.com | Twitter: stuartxthomson

