Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Broadway hit musical “Wicked” is underway at the Koger Center, with several sold-out performances and tickets that are becoming increasingly difficult to get.

Some leading actors met on Friday to discuss the show and tour stop in Columbia.

“When I saw” Wicked “as a child, it immediately became a dream role, Elphaba,” said Talia Suskauer, who portrays Elphaba.

The Wicked National Tour is the largest production ever at the Koger Center.

“We will have performances for three weeks, 24 performances and most of the ones we have ever hosted here are eight,” said Nate Terracio, director of the Koger Center.

“It’s very rare for us to get to a place we’ve never been before. This energy can be felt here at the Koger Center. People come and it’s like we’re doing the show for the first time. Because most of them People haven’t seen it, and that’s very, very special and very cool for us, ”said Suskauer.

“There are a lot of people who have never seen the show before, so it’s an honor to be their first Glinda! And it was such a good reception, it’s just such an exciting time,” says Glinda actress Allison Bailey.

The actors said that being in this production was a dream come true.

“It is always something special for me, especially when my mother comes to see the show. She hears so many little girls singing” popular “and it is a really full circle because she took me for the first time to see the show, “said Bailey.

The audience was impressed by the cast at the first appearances in Colombia. Especially the youngest viewers.

“It was such a great time! We really did it, I thought ‘Go Columbia! ‘Said Sharon Sachs, who plays Madame Morrible.

“When the children are there, they get it. The kids are like that and they let it go, ”said Cleavant Derricks or The Wizard.

Children and adults from all over the Midlands can see the story of the evil witch of the west and the good witch Glinda.

“I love to show people across the country that it has more than just a green facade,” said Suskauer.

“Many people come not only from Colombia, but also from the region,” said Terracio. “And so they can see us as a kind of city like Charleston or Greenville or Charlotte.”

“This show is as strong and successful as the Broadway show. With this national tour you don’t lose anything, you get everything, ”said Derricks.

Performances by Wicked will run in Koger until February 9th. You can click here for more information and to buy tickets.

