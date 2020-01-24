advertisement

Sundance: The ridiculous B-movie by the “Dear White People” director from the late eighties moves from camp to oppression with mixed results.

The plight of black women and their hair has produced enough cinematic research to create its own subgenre, from Chris Rock’s astute documentary “Good Hair” from 2009 to an Oscar-nominated short film “Hair Love” from 2020. These endearing cultural explorations are just a prelude to the exuberance of “Bad Hair”, a wild, weary comedy horror outing by “Dear White People” director Justin Simien. In equal parts, vintage thrillers by Brian De Palma and race-centered corporate fashion satire in the spirit of “Putney Swope”, Simien’s ridiculous supernatural B-movie from the 80s that doesn’t know when to stop, similar to the demonic fabric in the middle.

With “Dear White People” from 2014, Simien became one of the most exciting author-director voices in black cinema, combining destructive and satirical observations with real insights into contemporary African-American frustrations. “Bad Hair” sets the clock back to 1989 and addresses the delicate issues that affect black women in popular culture. It could also be a prequel that is in the same snarky universe. However, “Dear White People” managed to strike a difficult balance between Snark and real social commentary, but even the most acrobatic script writing cannot carry the weight of everything that Simien casts in “Bad Hair” From a killer hairstyle with bloodthirst that alternates too much and too little effort.

At least it’s a big mess: “Bad Hair” begins with a quote from James Baldwin, deals with the contradictions of the emerging music video industry and complains about sexism in the workplace of the late 1980s – all before the specter of slavery, which is the framework forms the whole premise. At the same time, it’s a seditious genre pastiche that is filled with screeching musical key words, oblique angles, and shadowy encounters galore. Simien puts the wild psychological thrill of “Body Double” in the frame of ironic, anti-capitalist humor, and that’s initially appealing enough. In the 115th minute, however, “Bad Hair” fights for the different elements to click. There is just enough potential to make it clear that the film could have benefited from its own shearing.

It helps that bad hair requires a mandatory first action. The linchpin of the film is the aspiring executive assistant Anna (Elle Lorraine), who works as a simple assistant in the music video show “Culture” and has a doctorate in mind. These dreams spoil when her support boss leaves the company, as is Anna’s job, ex-model Zora (Vanessa Williams, to the utmost), whose primary goal is to steal and encourage Anna’s ideas for a new program, do something about her hairstyle.

As can be seen from a disturbing prologue, the latter challenge is a serious one for Anna, as she had a shattering, relaxing perm in her childhood that charred her scalp. Desperate to face this fear, she talks herself into a giveaway from the threatening stylist Virgie (an intimidating Laverne Cox) that Anna weaves so intensely that it darkens. (“You’re not the first,” hissed Virgie.) This is where “Bad Hair” comes to his most brilliant imagination, a harrowing assembly of bloody scalp pieces that sit with the twisted flesh noises, which is certainly a kind of representative breakthrough.

When Anna wakes up, she has a smooth “do” and new confidence to master her workplace challenges, but it doesn’t take long for the bodies to accumulate. “Bad hair” affects kitschy visual effects as Anna’s living hairstyle winds around her apartment to train her pervert’s landlord’s blood, and he’s only the first. In the atmospheric Bernard Hermann score by Kris Bowers, the violence of “Bad Hair” tries to maintain enough self-confidence to stall the crazy premise. It is just as often played like an unironic horror film that has stupid, confident sides and doesn’t seem to reconcile these two tones when it descends into its ridiculous middle part.

At that moment, mythology grows, connecting Anna’s riddles with Native American slavery and superstition as she continues her quest for success in the workplace and reconciles her boss’s increasingly oppressive demands with the advances of an obnoxious television presenter (Jay Pharao). Much about “Bad Hair” suggests that Simien is desperate to turn the material into an incredible comedy, including a part for Lena Waithe as Anna’s funny workmate and ironic cameo from Usher.

But “Bad Hair” keeps circling in the same circumstances, trying to deepen its mythology behind suffering when it is much more entertaining just to see how Anna struggles with its effects on her life. As in last year’s crazy fashion horror satire In Fabric, Simien has picked up the paradox of a capitalist society that forces people to combine success with self-destruction, and in this case transfers this observation to a wise colonialist critique that her greeting exceeds. “Bad Hair” has a lot to say – about the plight of black women in particular and the blackness in popular culture in general – but his film cannot be content to laugh at the conflict or look at it with fear. Instead, it remains in chaos, hoping that the message is still burning.

Note: C

“Bad Hair” was premiered as part of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the Midnight section. Sales are currently targeted in the United States.

