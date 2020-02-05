advertisement

Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion don’t let the Internet make the most of it. Instead, the heavyweight of rap continued to kill so the world could see it by hanging out with some of the biggest names in the music world.

Key facts: Meg hit Instagram this week with pictures of herself relaxing with a music mogul Diddy.

Key details: Meg went to her social media pages on Tuesday to tell of huge dating gossip and also touched on rumored boyfriend footage G-Eazy licking her face.

Lol okay now, you have all the jokes, but I’m not fucking G Eazy.

– HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Wait, there is more: In the past few days, the Internet has released wild memes focused on the perceived romantic duo.

Before you leave: Last weekend, images went viral showing Meg and G looking for little more than just friends.

Does love bloom between Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy? The two rappers were seen at ease and practically all together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami over the weekend, which has sparked rumors that the two could see each other. In a video posted online, you can see Eazy talking to Megan while the others were dancing. Their interaction might seem normal without the rapper “No Limit” playing Hot Girl Summer while they were talking. In another video, Megan danced on Eazy who then put her hand on her waist. (Up News Info)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJQEHSLOtIY (/ integrated)

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQjQWEOi-ho (/ incorporated)

