It may not have been the beginning that India would have wanted, but Shikhar Dhawan doesn’t want to think too much about it. After Dhawan suffered a defeat against Australia with 10 wickets in the first ODI, this was described as a “bad day in office”.

“We also played well against the West Indies, where all batsmen played well, and as players we don’t focus too much on facts that don’t happen.” Shreyas (Iyer) did it so well, he’s a young guy whose one or two innings could go here and there. As a team, we have to support each other and not focus too much on defeat, ”said Dhawan.

India lost Rohit Sharma early in the inning, but K.L. Rahul and Dhawan forged a 121 run stand for the second wicket. However, shortly after Rahul’s release, the script for India changed because it lost quick gates. In Dhawan’s view, that was the turning point of the game.

“When KL got out, we planned to accelerate, and those four gates that we had lost, we lost momentum. We had 300 runs in our sights and with the loss of wickets, we had fewer runs on this type of wicket. Also When it came to bowling, we couldn’t take early doors. They exceeded us, ”said the opening batsman.

“There was some moisture on the field when we started hitting. Your bowler – Pat Cummins – bowled really well. He bowled me really good length, there was extra jumping power and speed. We mastered the first 10-15 overs very well. Where we lost four gates in a row, the game changed for us. “

Two more games in the series, Dhawan is confident that the team will get back on its feet. “It’s a new day, so come back and let go of the positive. We’ve played very good cricket all year round, so a bad day at the office is fine. We know we’re a strong team and we’re getting stronger to return. “

At the start of the game, India improved its batting order a bit, increasing KL Rahul to 3rd instead of captain Virat Kohli. “Good on KL that he came in third, he has bet as the first player in the last one or two series and the support team asked him to hit third and he has achieved runs. He is brilliant Player and has consistently performed well so I’m sure he will continue to do well, ”he said.

