advertisement

For many artists, headlining the Super Bowl is a defining moment in their careers – not just because they are following in the footsteps of Beyonce, Prince and Michael Jackson, but because the show is broadcast to over 90 million viewers in the United States alone. This year, the announcement that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would head the 2020 mid-term show was an overwhelming response.

The couple aspired to highlight Latino culture and music in their segment by opening the performance with Shakira’s “She-Wolf” and playing through a series of hits by JLo, including “Jenny from the Block”, “Ain’t It Funny” “And” Get Right. ”

What was an energetic pause in the game only escalated into one of the best-known half-time appearances in Super Bowl history when rumors of a surprising appearance by J Balvin and Bad Bunny were confirmed. And while the couple’s performance certainly caught the public’s attention, the over 13,000 stones on Bad Bunny’s fit didn’t do any harm either.

The tailor-made jackets and pants were designed by the hyped Berlin label Last Heirs and set with the 13,000 hand-picked and hand-sewn Swarovski stones that match a pair of Nike blazers that are also completely set in Swarovski.

View this post on Instagram

#LatinoGang 🖤 en el #SuperBowl 🏈🔥🇵🇷🇨🇴🙏🏻

A contribution by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on February 2, 2020 at 6:55 p.m. PST

advertisement

The stones were specially arranged in a cascade design developed by the artist and placed on a unique lasered technical vinyl coat, trousers and a matching sweater, supplemented by a matching belt and chain.

“Thank you @badbunnypr & @stormssmoov for realizing this vision with us. It was an honor and pleasure to work with you, familia !!” The designer posted on Instagram.

As for Balvin, the “Mi Gente” singer, along with Lopez, took the stage in a black “Made in Medellin” hoodie and wide pants with his upcoming Air Jordan 1 High collaboration on his feet. The reggaeton superstar today teased the colorful look on Instagram, took close-up pictures on Instagram stories and later posted pictures on the grid area of ​​the platform.

View this post on Instagram

Super Bowl LIV – Halftime Show Artist @badbunnypr in a custom @lastheirs x @swarovski x @nike Stage outfit. The look we created included over 13,000 hand-picked and hand-set Swarovski stones, which were arranged in this unique design together with the artist. The outfit consists of a unique, lasered technical vinyl coat, pants, a matching sweater and a Nike Blazer, which is also set with stones. The look was completed with a matching belt & chain. Many thanks to @badbunnypr & @stormssmoov for realizing this vision with us. It was an honor and pleasure to work with you familia !! Creative Team @leaamelieroth – Co-Creative Lead @solarbloods – Co-Creative Lead @johnypham – Head of Design @merleliberty – Studio Manager @timur_anvarovich_gapurov – Head of Accessories #lastheirs #superbowl #halftime #show #NFL #Americanfootball #Nike #Swarovski # gridiron #outfit #luxury #hautecouture #stage #design #badbunny

A post by Last Heirs (@lastheirs) on February 2, 2020 at 10:44 p.m. PST

“Soy Latino and Orgullos pero no no Pongan and a Porque Somos Globales. I am Latino and proud, but we are global. Tonight at the Super Bowl, I’m going to reveal my collaboration with Jordan 1J Balvin. “The star drew the picture of the shoe.

View this post on Instagram Soy Latino and Orgullos are not pongos and Porque Somos Globales. I’m Latino and proud, but don’t put us in a box, we’re global. Tonight in Súper Bowl I will reveal my collaboration with Jordan 1 – J Balvin. @ jumpman23 A contribution by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on February 2, 2020 at 8:31 am PST In an interview with Footwear News in November, Balvin said that he preferred to create his eye-catching style without professional guidance.

“I like to style myself because I’m a fan of it. I go back in time – the 80s and 90s – and walk through New York and watch the style of the people, the creativity,” Balvin told FN. ” Fashion is art, a way of expressing yourself, and that’s what I like to do. ”

advertisement