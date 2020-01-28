advertisement

Singer Bad Bunny honored Kobe Bryant in an emotional new song called 6 Rings.

The Puerto Rican singer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, gave up the new track on Monday, January 27, after the death of the NBA star on Sunday.

The song is entirely in Spanish, but includes a comment from Kobe’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Bad Bunny also tried Kobe’s retirement speech with which he completed the song. You can hear the basketball player thank the crowd and say “Mamba out” before the audience begins to sing his name.

The title of the song, 6 Rings, is said to refer to Kobes’ five NBA titles and his marriage to Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe was clearly a great inspiration for Bad Bunny, as the singer emphasizes in his track.

You taught me that everything in life is done with passion. And to win, you have to have a heart.

The Puerto Rican singer not only honored Kobe with a song, but also went to Instagram to express his feelings about Kobe’s death.

He posted a picture of the basketball player celebrating at a game and said Kobe was part of his first live basketball experience.

Bad Bunny wrote:

I never thought it would hurt so much!

I remember the first time I saw a basketball game with my father at the age of 7 and it was a game (with) this genius and from that day on he became my favorite player !!

I never mentioned it because it wasn’t necessarily music-related, but this man was an inspiration to me in many ways to be what I am today.

Rest in peace!!!! Thank you for inspiring me so! #RIPMAMBA

Bad Bunny is one of thousands of fans honoring the retired NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, both of whom lost their lives in the tragic helicopter accident that killed seven more people.

Basketball colleagues Michael Jordan and Lamar Odom both shared heartfelt words about Kobe. Jordan described him as his “little brother”.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible accident.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

