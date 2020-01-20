advertisement

It may not be as big as a day of commemoration for the theater business, but the box office can suffer if the January vacation is not enough

“Bad Boys for Life,” the long-awaited triple game of “Bad Boys,” hit all the projections and earned a four-day opening of $ 68 million. The gross result of the Sony film is the second largest in the history of the MLK weekend openings after the launch of “American Sniper” worth $ 107 million. Together with over $ 25 million in contributions from Dolittle and 1917, the estimated total gross for the weekend is $ 197 million.

When it comes to extended holiday weekends, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday may not be as big a sales force as the Memorial Day or Thanksgiving weekend. However, the success of “Bad Boys for Life” – and the struggles in the first quarter of last year – show how a weak MLK weekend can get the box office in trouble for weeks.

This weekend’s box office may not be as large as the $ 225-300 million that Memorial Day weekend regularly earns, but that’s still 21% more than the $ 162 million that weekend in the same day The gross profit for 2019 was 4% below the previous year’s figure of $ 11.88 billion. The main culprit was a sluggish first quarter that started with the MLK weekend.

“Glass served well last year at $ 46 million, but nothing more than $ 20 million went in this weekend,” The Numbers founder and cash analyst Bruce Nash told TheWrap. “No film outside of the top 5 raised more than $ 10 million, whereas in 2018 you had to step down to ninth to find a film with less than that amount.”

Momentum is always important for the box office. When “Terminator: Dark Fate” didn’t deliver in November, the cinemas were in a two-week slump that only started after the release of “Frozen II”. The MLK weekend is another week to build momentum. If new films fail to appeal to the audience, this can result in a small number of films for weeks, especially as the studios avoid releasing important films for the next two weeks for fear that the audience will ignore them to watch the Super Bowl.

But this year’s MLK weekend gave a lot of momentum. While “Bad Boys For Life” will produce a mainstream audience with strong criticism and word of mouth for the next two weeks, Oscar competitors such as “1917” and “Little Women” will be supported by award-makers who are looking for the best picture nominations before the Academy Awards. This should support the box office until February 7th, when “Birds of Prey” starts a blockbuster in spring, which continues the trend that February will be a hotspot for hits.

By avoiding a slump in January, this year’s MLK weekend offers have ensured that gross earnings in the first quarter will experience a healthy upswing year-on-year. This is not a guarantee that 2020 will reach the upper limit by the end of 2019 – there will be a severe deficit in the second quarter compared to the previous year without “Avengers” on the plan – but it does help, an important hurdle in the calendar To overcome, you can also offer cinemas the more humble but still significant $ 100-200 million domestic products that support ticket sales between event releases as well as cinemas due to the lower percentage of viewership that goes into the Studios flow, bring more profit.

Jeremy Fuster’s box office appears on WrapPro every Monday. Check out previous columns here.

