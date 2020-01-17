advertisement

Bad Boys For Life, which featured Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the Bad Boys action series for the first time in 17 years, earned $ 6.36 million in advance at the box office on Thursday -Shows from 4 p.m. of 3,154 screens. It opens on more than 3,740 screens this weekend.

Sony’s “Bad Boys For Life” also begins with Universal’s family film “Dolittle”, in which Robert Downey Jr. appears as the famous doctor who discovers that he can speak to animals. Both films go on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day vacation as Warner Bros. “Just Mercy” and Universal’s own “1917”, which has received 10 Oscar nominations, and hope to continue their strong performances in large parts.

“Bad Boys” has a lot of cult support from fans who are concerned that Smith and Lawrence will meet for a last ride. The studio estimates a four-day weekend of $ 38 million, and possibly up to $ 40 million, to open on a budget of $ 90 million.

This budget is actually below the massive $ 130 million price tag of 2003 predecessor Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys II”. The film’s opening weekend was $ 46.5 million on the way to $ 273.3 million -Dollars worldwide, and it is unlikely that “Bad Boys For Life” will match that total. But he hopes to surpass a restart of another Will Smith property that Sony released last summer: “Men in Black: International”. Though Smith didn’t come back for this sequel, the film previewed $ 3.1 million and opened at $ 30 million.

In Bad Boys for Life, Smith and Lawrence return as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, the once inseparable cop duo that has slipped apart and is considering retirement. But they’re forced to reunite after the brother of a mob boss they defeated years ago (Jacob Scipio) forced them to take revenge. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Adil & Bilall) made the film based on a screenplay by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan. It currently has a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

