advertisement

A fun, explosive and even thoughtful action film that brings Jerry Bruckheimer’s bombast to the cutting edge for the modern age of multiplex cinema.

What makes a “Bad Boys” film? It’s been 17 years since the last sequel was released, but some of the key elements are still easy to pinpoint: you need Will Smith as eye-catching Detective Sergeant Michael “Mike” Lowery and Martin Lawrence as his quieter Platonic life partner Detective Sergeant Marcus Burnett , You need Miami in all its hyper-saturated glory – nuclear orange skies, bikinis on the promenade, and a bass so thick that it seems to surprise the whole city. And you need an unfiltered mega dose of the mutant testosterone that has oozed from every Michael Bay pore since it entered puberty. We speak all three big Gs: weapons, gangsters, and Gay panic. Maybe some horny rats too.

After that it gets a bit hazy; “Bad Boys” was once a turning point for black actors in the blockbuster era, but cops, robbers, and chemistry don’t automatically translate into some kind of mythology deep enough to sustain a franchise in this world after Marvel. There is a reason why the first “Fast and Furious” film was called “vroom vroom family!” In summary, the eighth episode attempted to follow “War and Peace” while smoke was sniffed from a gasoline can. In other words, it’s easy to understand why it took a third “bad boy” so long to conquer the ground. It would have to be classic but modern, simple enough to be honest, but also complicated in a way that didn’t appear to be desperate. Above all, Michael Bay should be more confident than ever.

advertisement

connected

connected

Well, mission accomplished. Maybe he saw the light, or maybe he was busy desecrating Florence on Netflix’s cent – either way, Bay realized he didn’t have to do it. Instead, he kept his producer credit when he passed the baton on to the Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Gangsta 2018), allowing the franchise to grow beyond the bravery that the “bad boys” seemed too small for others left chapter. The result is an entertaining, explosive and surprisingly thoughtful action film that manages to draw the line between the pyrotechnics of the Jerry Bruckheimer vintage and the softer, more forward-looking requirements of the contemporary multiplex tariff. It may not be as raw as “Bad Boys”, but it is more human. It may not be as operational as “Bad Boys II”, but neither is “The Ring Cycle”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKCj3XuPG8M (/ embed)

“Bad Boys for Life” begins with an obvious but satisfactory catch that scriptwriters Chris Bremner, Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan can unpack into a pleasantly steroidal telenovela. Marcus wants to retire and Mike would rather die. The former has just become a grandfather, and the latter is an eternal child whose entire identity is hidden in being the king of Miami.

It is only a matter of time before their different ideas about family take these once inseparable partners in the opposite direction (yes, it sometimes feels like the best “Fast and Furious” film since “Fast Five”). Meanwhile, another family drama is brewing south of the border. The matriarch of the crime consortium, Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo), has escaped from prison with the help of her ruthless son Armando (Jacob Scipio) for her non-stereotypical Latinx characters. Mike Lowery is of course at the top of her list.

El Arbi and Fallah have the plot under control, and tensions escalate at a pace so steady that you might wish the directors would indulge a little more in the quieter moments. When main characters bite the ball, the viewer has the feeling that he cares about them more than the film has ever done. It’s still an absolute delight to see Joe Pantoliano Pepto-Bismol cough, puff and sip as the captain of Mike and Marcus, and it’s always fun when Smith and Lawrence start whistling at each other (although some of their dialogues could be sharper) ).

The script even tries half-heartedly to count on Marcus for all the violence he has done, while Mike goes to the limit between “fit” and “lonely” before being hit on his ass in more ways than one , Things get personal, but there are none of the nasty bargains that people from the electronics store scene in “Bad Boys II” remember. This time everyone is open to some kind of evolution and even the fiery climate shootout faces our heroes against their oldest demons.

The best thing is the lovable squad of new cops, all of whom belong to a self-contained unit called AMMO (think of The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, but for weapons). Paola Núñez, who plays an AMMO boss who met Mike, is like history, pure, flammable and almost age-old diesel fuel. She is very present right from the start, and the young blood is dripping onto the rest of her team. Vanessa Hudgens is absolutely credible as a ballistics expert, Charles Melton is a great slide for Smith’s fears, and Alexander Ludwig is a cute comic book gold as a crushed (and meek) technician who avoids field work because he’s too afraid to break everything bad guys in half. They may not be on the same level as Mike and Marcus, but it never hurts to have a backup.

The excellent cast – along with Lorne Balfe’s thundering score – helps maintain a holistic sense of energy during and between the action sequences that move things. The chaos and collateral damage are reduced by the fever of the last installment, but painful joints (and a much smaller budget) can have this effect. Most standard situations are short and coherent enough to deliver just the right amount of excitement, and Armado is a threat enough to keep everyone at bay. Bay may never have tolerated so much CGI blood before, but El Arbi and Fallah make sure that they get their “R” rating at every opportunity, and only in the climatic shootout do the digital elements distract from what is happening happens.

In the rare cases where the action becomes a real spectacle, the directors make sure that the function of the conspicuous is preferred to prevent your eyes from becoming glazed. A clever motorcycle hunt at the end of Act 2 even manages to evoke part of the explosive, serio-economic splendor that marked Bruckheimer’s heyday in the mid-1990s.

“Bad Boys for Life” doesn’t aim to raise the bar of its genre or rewrite the blockbuster set of rules, but it’s an explosion to watch Lawrence and Smith rework these characters and find a reasonable place for you can find them in the current Hollywood landscape. The film looks over his shoulder and understands that some things have to change so that others stay the same. And while it is difficult to swallow all of the soap bars required to set up this franchise for a fourth installment, it is impressive that El Arbi and Fallah are able to prepare the property for the future without completely clearing its past betray. A lot has changed since we last saw Mike and Marcus in 2003, but it has never been easier to define why a “Bad Boys” film feels so good.

Note B

Sony will release “Bad Boys for Life” on Friday, January 17th.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement