Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” will be number 1 at the box office on the second weekend, earning an estimated $ 33.6 million to hit $ 120 million in 10 days.

The Will Smith / Martin Lawrence triad does what the cinema hoped for: help support the box office in a phase that was historically a slow phase. It is supported by Universal “1917”, who, as the fourth nominee for the 2020 Oscar race, will surpass the $ 100 million mark with $ 15.8 million on the third weekend.

Freshly won at the Directors’ Guild Awards and the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, which have built their status as best Oscar leaders. “1917” now has a domestic volume of $ 103 million and a total volume of $ 200 million within two weeks of the Academy Awards. The film is now $ 13 million from the domestic Ford vs. Ferrari Best Picture nomination and $ 16 million from the worldwide Best Picture nomination.

Universal’s “Dolittle” came in third place on the second weekend at $ 12.5 million. This corresponds to a domestic volume of $ 44.6 million and a total volume of $ 91.1 million. While this is a decent run for a family adventure film, “Dolittle” is still a long way from getting its $ 175 million production budget back.

Fourth, goes to newcomer “The Gentlemen”, directed by Guy Ritchie and distributed by STX. Faced with competition for the male audience of Gen X’s “Bad Boys for Life,” the crime novel continues to live up to the box office expectations with an opening of $ 10.7 million on 2,165 screens. STX acquired distribution rights for the film for $ 7 million, and the response to CinemaScore was positive with B + and 72% with Rotten Tomatoes.

