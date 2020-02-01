advertisement

As expected, the cash register is slow on this Super Bowl weekend, as industry badges for Sony “Bad Boys for Life” occupy third position in the cash register charts at just $ 17.3 million.

With this result, the Will Smith / Martin Lawrence triad is close to the $ 150 million mark at $ 147.7 million gross. It will also consist of the unadjusted domestic amount of “Bad Boys II”, which brought in $ 138.6 million in 2003 ($ 192.5 million after inflation adjustment).

Holdovers also make up the rest of the top 5, as the newcomers “The Rhythm Section” and “Gretel and Hansel” were not very well received by the audience. “Gretel and Hansel” was the grossest with an estimated $ 5.7 million from 3,007 screens. With this opening, it is just outside the top 5, followed by “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “The Gentlemen”. Both holdovers are also estimated to gross between $ 5.7 million and $ 6 million.

advertisement

While this opening for the release of United Artists / Orion met the expectations of the pursuers and will also put them on track to make a profit – “Gretel and Hansel” had a production budget of $ 5 million prior to marketing – was the reception lau. The audience gave the film a C-on CinemaScore and the critics were not much better with a 56% Rotten Tomatoes score.

But Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section” is getting worse and continues the terrible 2019 with an opening of just $ 3 million on a reported budget of $ 50 million. Eon’s revenge thriller – the studio behind the Bond films – was postponed to this weekend after production delays. Regardless of the publication, however, critics and audiences do not enjoy it. You get a C + from CinemaScore and 30% from Rotten Tomatoes. Paramount must now contact Sonic the Hedgehog in two weeks to end the month-long series of box office flops, which include Gemini Man and Terminator: Dark Fate.

There’s more to come …

advertisement