It actually broke some box office records!

Listen, we’ll make it.

We had very low expectations Bad boys for life,

17 years after the first sequel, when this first trailer for the new action comedy thriller was released, we remained completely unimpressed. And then the week before the film was released, the press was largely prevented from doing what is NEVER a good sign.

And then the film came out … and it wasn’t terrible. In fact, it was pretty good! Sure, it borrowed a lot from the Fast & Furious films (Family Comes Up, A LOT) and the Mission: Impossible films (Will and Martin are now part of an elite team), but it’s no shame the best ones too steal in the game.

The Rotten Tomatoes score of 76% is actually higher than that of the first two films together (42% and 23%), and word of mouth is really the trigger for this.

With a production budget of $ 90 million, the film has already earned $ 105 million on its global opening weekend. Of that, $ 68 million comes from the United States, making it the largest opening weekend in January ever.

By comparison, the film opened against Robert Downey Jr.’s first post-MCU role. Dolittle (Released here on Friday, February 7) reportedly cost the production $ 190 million and $ 30 million on the same opening weekend, although it was a family film and therefore had a much larger potential audience.

All of this is good news for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, as a fourth Bad Boys film has already been given the green light and we would imagine that they want to strike while they are still hot in theaters in late 2021 or later Early 2022.

