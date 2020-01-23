advertisement

Universal fights for second place with “Dolittle” and the billowing Oscar candidate “1917”.

So far, the recovery at the 2020 box office has been real. We will see. However, the first signs are still positive as this weekend builds on the 12% increase over the same period in 2019. Last year, $ 105 million was raised between King Birthday and the Super Bowl last weekend. It’s $ 125 million this year, an improvement of almost 20 percent.

In this case, the thriller “The Turning” (Universal) and the action comedy “The Gentlemen” (STX) again play a subordinate role together with the calendar. For retailers who set release dates, the second weekend box office can be as important as the first. With the upcoming Super Bowl, opening is now risky.

Fortunately, current titles should make up the gap, with newcomers doing better than last year when the long forgotten “The Kid Who Would Be King” and “Serenity” were less than $ 12 million. At best, new entries could double this number.

The number one holdover “Bad Boys for Life” (Sony) should triple each of the new entries. Even with a drop after the weekend holidays, you get $ 30-35 million, which is only slightly below the initial opening estimates. All concerns over public resistance to an outdated action sequel to Will Smith quickly vanished with the second-best January opening of $ 62 million for three days. The sequel is expected to reach $ 90 million by Thursday. The weekend will show whether the domestic total will be closer to $ 150 or $ 200 million.

In particular, with the increase in school holidays on Monday, “Dolittle” (Universal) made $ 28 million for the four-day weekend and second place despite its disappointing performance at cost. What happens next to Robert Downey, Jr.’s misfires will show how great the studio’s success will be when it comes to the $ 175 million budget plus marketing costs. (China opens this weekend along with many other foreign territories.)

Don’t expect Dolittle to repeat on # 2. A normal decline on the second weekend would amount to $ 13-14 million, depending on word of mouth, with a drop of nearly $ 10 million possible. Despite terrible reviews, “Dolittle” still had $ 6 million in sales after four days on Monday with strong family interest.

Whatever happens, second place should go for a universal film. It is most likely “1917”. Although the decline in the second week of 40% was slightly higher than most similar post-nominated limited-edition films, it would be in the range of $ 12-14 million at 35-40%. Anywhere nearby, Sam Mendes’ film is approaching the $ 100 million mark.

From behind comes the formulaic DreamWorks thriller “The Turning” by Universal, which due to its placement on a generally spurned date suffers from low expectations. This can easily lead to underestimation. Music video graduate Floria Sigismondi (“The Runaways”) stages the latest film adaptation of Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw” from 1898, which was the basis for as many films as “Little Women”. The innocent. “Aspiring actress Mackenzie Davis takes on the role of Deborah Kerr, updated a century later, as the governess of two wealthy prosecutors in a mansion with unearthly events.

Remarkably, this is Universal’s fifth release in six weeks and they haven’t even taken over another studio. It was a difficult time: “Black Christmas” quickly disappeared and “Cats” and “Dolittle” fought. Only “1917”, for which they only act as distributors, has broken out. Late reviews aren’t good for PG-13 The Turning, which should bring in between $ 6 and $ 12 million this weekend.

Christopher Raphael

We know more about the STX release “The Gentlemen”. The British caper shows an engaging cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant in a story about a London marijuana mogul (McConaughey) who fends off multiple attacks on his husband Reich. Guy Ritchie leaves the giant “Aladdin” with a smaller film based on his earlier “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch”.

An action comedy with a tone similar to “Knives Out” that has been worth nearly $ 150 million to date. “The Gentlemen” will not repeat this: With mixed reviews, strictly male appeal and a British ambience, we expect an opening of $ 8-10 million. Ritchie has reached great heights with his “Sherlock Holmes” studio tent poles. As early as 2000, a similar “snatch” with Brad Pitt delivered a decent performance with (adjusted) domestic sales of around $ 50 million.

STX has already successfully received pickups similar to “Hustlers” and TWC hand-down “The Upside”. They acquired domestic rights to The Gentlemen for $ 7 million. The film has already raised $ 18 million, mostly in the UK / Ireland and Australia. The guess here is an opening of around $ 10 million.

The rest of the top ten will be holdovers starting at $ 6 million, with “Jumanji: The Next Level” (Sony) leading the way.

