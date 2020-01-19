advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Two “bad boys” were too good for a “dolittle” at the box office.

Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence raised $ 59 million in the United States and Canada to make its debut on the Martin Luther King Jr. vacation weekend. The action-packed buddy comedy returned to the third part of the franchise program after a 17-year hiatus, demanding to survive “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr., who came in second with a mediocre $ 22.5 million departed.

Sony Pictures predicted that “Bad Boys” will earn around $ 68 million over the four-day weekend. The film exceeded expectations and received positive reviews, including an A Cinema Score and a 76 percent rating for Rotten Tomatoes.

“It’s a great brand with two great stars, a popular franchise, and it feels like summer in January,” said Paul Dergarabedian, chief media analyst at Comscore. He said it was a smart move by Sony Pictures to release the film in January, an unusual month for blockbuster releases, but it ultimately brought “tremendous benefits”.

“Dolittle” hardly surpassed the first World War film “1917”, which took first place last week. The war movie, directed by Sam Mendes, held up well this weekend at $ 22.1 million after rising from eleven screens to over 3,600 in the first few weeks.

The Oscar-nominated epic war film has grown in popularity after winning Golden Globes for Best Director and Drama a few weeks ago. On Saturday evening, it won an award for feature films at the Producers Guild Awards, which it has awarded 30 times in the past two years as best picture Oscar 21.

“‘1917’ takes a lot of oxygen and has become a life of its own since the Oscar nominations and all of these awards,” said Dergarabedian. “If you haven’t seen” 1917 “yet, you’ve completely gotten out of hand for the awards season.”

In addition to “Bad Boys”, Sony Pictures has two other films in the top 10 domestic box office, including Oscar nominees “Little Women” and “Jumanji: The Next Level”, which reached over $ 700 million worldwide.

In another blockbuster, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” broke the $ 1 billion mark worldwide after five weeks. The Disney film, which focuses on the final chapter of the Luke Skywalker saga, has also earned more than $ 492 million domestically.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. If available, the latest international numbers for Friday to Sunday are also included. The final domestic numbers will be released on Monday.

1. Bad Boys for Life: $ 59.1 million ($ 38.6 million internationally).

2. “Dolittle”: $ 22.5 million ($ 17.2 million internationally).

3. “1917” $ 22.1 million ($ 26.1 million internationally).

4. “Jumanji: The Next Level”: $ 9.5 million ($ 17 million internationally).

5. “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”: $ 8.3 million ($ 10.9 million internationally).

6. “Just Mercy”: $ 6 million ($ 1.3 million internationally).

7. “Little Women”: $ 5.9 million ($ 6.2 million internationally).

8. Knives Out: $ 4.3 million ($ 3.1 million internationally).

9. “Like A Boss”: $ 3.8 million.

10. “Frozen 2”: $ 3.7 million ($ 12 million internationally).

—

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31

