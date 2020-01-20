advertisement

The ThreeQuel was directed by Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with Smith and Lawrence repeating their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence).

Other returnees were Joe Pantaliano as Captain Howard and the franchisees Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, Paola Nuñez and DJ Khaled.

Rotten tomatoes gave Bad Boys’ third rate 76%, while Empire gave the film a respectable 4/5 star and described it as “the best entry in the series so far”.

Variety was also free of charge to the film and wrote:

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence bring their A game with them; They never let us feel that they are going through the movements. The notes may be standard, but they hit them with anger and flair.

The film had a huge budget of $ 90 million, while Bad Boys II had an even bigger budget of $ 110 million, but did not do quite as well.

The official synopsis for Bad Boys For Life is:

Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for a last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys For Life.

It is believed that the vague summary may have facilitated the sale of the film because the advertising is also spoiler free. That means the fans had to watch the film themselves to see what would happen to the dynamic duo in their supposed “last trip together”.

However, do not cry in your pillow when you are no longer thinking of Bad Boys films, as it turns out that a fourth film is actually on the agenda.

Don’t be so excited yet, Sony may be making us wait another 17 years for a fourth film. Personally, I think it would be pretty fun to have another Bad Boys movie 17 years ago, with Smith and Lawrence being 68 and 71 – but maybe that’s just me.

