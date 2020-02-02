advertisement

Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” will be No. 1 on the list for a third time with a total of $ 17.7 million. This leads to a traditionally sluggish weekend at the box office where the audience stays at home for the Super Bowl.

With a current domestic volume of $ 148 million, Bad Boys for Life passed the domestic run of Bad Boys II, which raised $ 138.6 million in 2003. To surpass its predecessor’s North American appearance after adjusting for inflation, the new film will need to pass $ 192.5 million.

“Bad Boys for Life” also surpassed the combined openings of this weekend’s new releases, “Gretel and Hansel” by United Artists / Orion and “The Rhythm Section” by Paramount. Tracker’s expectations met with a $ 6 million weekend of 3,007 screens.

This result is good enough to occupy fourth place in the weekend charts, although the charts could slide to sixth place on Monday, as “Jumanji: The Next Level” was just behind with $ 5.9 million this weekend is – and then with $ 291 million domestically eight weekends – while STX’s “The Gentlemen” also grossed $ 6 million on the second weekend. Gretel and Hansel has received mixed reviews and has received a C-on CinemaScore and a 56% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics.

“The Rhythm Section” meanwhile joins “Gemini Man” and “Terminator: Dark Fate” as the latest bust for Paramount. It is estimated that the 3,049-screen Blake Lively spy revenge thriller only brings in $ 2.7 million on a budget of $ 50 million. The film has received bad reviews with a 30% Rotten Tomatoes Score and a C + on CinemaScore.

It’s another bomb for Paramount after a year in 2019, in which the studio didn’t release a film that raised over $ 100 million and its revenue in North America fell 27% year over year. Paramount will be looking for a long overdue upturn in the next few months, starting on February 14th with “Sonic the Hedgehog”. Later this year, sequels to “A Quiet Place” and “Top Gun” will follow. All three films are expected to have an advertising presence during the Super Bowl broadcast that evening.

Among the holdovers, Universal ‘1917’ added $ 9.6 million this weekend to increase its North American total to $ 119 million, while its universal release colleague ‘Dolittle’ added 7.7 million after three weekends Added $ 55 million in total. Somewhat further down the charts, Little Women, the nominee for the best picture, is approaching the domestic price of $ 100 million after adding nearly $ 3 million this weekend, for a total of 98 Equivalent to $ 6 million.

