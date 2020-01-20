advertisement

Is the 2020 box office in full swing? Led by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, this weekend 2019 saw a 20% win.

The improved year 2020 continued this weekend. The initial three-day estimate of $ 160 million was over $ 30 million (approximately 22%) higher than the total value of the Martin Luther King birthday from Friday to Sunday last year.

The difference results from two new versions. Bad Boys for Life (Sony) opened at just over $ 59 million, $ 19 million more than Glass, which was the only new opener last year. Universal super cost dolittle as the second studio opener took care of the rest of the gap, with a lot of savings.

All of this happened on the weekend after the Oscar nominations, which (exceptionally) benefited the holiday results. It was an uneven bounty, with the second week of “1917” (Universal) leading the way, the increase in “Little Women” (Sony) and some titles like “Parasite” (Neon) and “Jojo Rabbit” (Searchlight).

“Bad Boys” and “Dolittle” both did slightly better than expected – the former essentially, while the latter avoided a complete debacle after devastating reviews. Each shows, albeit confused, some current trends.

Explanations are in order when the estimate for “Bad Boys” was a weekend of $ 40 million. The holiday had a historic outbreak in Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper”.

January is considered the second month for top releases, and “Bad Boys” is one of the most expensive months to get this date, at $ 90 million (though it’s compared to “Dolittle”, by far the most expensive movie ever) in January, faded).

Most of Sony’s games of chance have worked lately – see “Little Women” and restarting “Jumanji” on Christmas Day as two main reasons – but this was worrying as other recently launched franchisees showed shaky reactions (their own “ Charlie’s Angels “)” And Men in Black: International “,” Terminator “in November) and Will Smith as top draw in an action genre title after” Gemini Man “died, questions arose.

This seems to have had a positive effect on the timing: it appears after a long period without high-end action films that are aimed at a large part of the domestic mainstream film audience – especially black and latinos and younger (17-25- year-old)), who make up the majority of the ticket purchase audience.

Take a look at Sony’s typical creative team decisions (the co-directors are two Belgian employees whose early work was noticed), and then increase the plot and tone to resemble what is “Fast and Furious” and “Mission: Impossible” (and Bond films before) popular. Throw in a good release date and good things happened. Oh, it got an A Cinemascore, so not only was the interest increased, it also delivered. Additional bonus: An additional $ 40 million has been added to foreign dates so far (a multiple has not yet been opened), so that hundreds of millions may be added worldwide.

“Dolittle”

Comparisons can be fun if they are misleading. After the complete debacle of their evil “cats” for Christmas, at least their twice as expensive “Dolittle” is doing better. The musical will cost $ 28 million domestically (unless it’s revived as a midnight camp classic), and “Dolittle” should be there by Monday.

And it seems a bit surprising to have the second weekend of “1917” behind, so that it surpasses the alternative again. But let’s not kid anyone. This is a catastrophe that, with a $ 175 million budget, could cause Universal to lose more money than Cats. (Unfortunately, “1917” is a distribution agreement with separate financing and therefore profit sharing from DreamWorks and Amblin Productions.)

The “cats” connection is deteriorating. His Christmas presentation (to try to catch a wave of prices and mimic previous successes of Greatest Showman and Les Miserables) prevented this from opening on that date. The initial gross indicates interest; If it were gone, the results might have been much higher. Probably not profitable, but at least less bad.

Robert Downey’s credit and his consistent appeal in recent years, with his miraculous efforts that help. But after three shots of the legendary talking animal history, the “Dolittle” concept should be a part of history for a long time. That was not expected when this was done. The studios don’t invest that much without hoping that something big will begin. Not this (third) time.

Universal pictures

Sam Mendes and the company manage $ 76 million, which is likely to double at least domestically. It has an additional $ 62 million in 37 territories, with performance fairly constant in most countries.

One minor limitation is that while there were several factors this weekend – notably last Monday’s Oscar nominations and some additional theaters – there was a 40% drop. It’s a decent second week, but it’s twice as much as “The Revenant” – the last top-end best-picture contender in a similar position – fell after its nominations and from an initially higher gross. That could suggest that this is a bit more of a niche film (as its decent but not spectacular A-Cinemascore suggests among the general public).

Quarreling indeed. All other competitors would love to be in their shoes, both in terms of price hopes and the money they will make before us.

Losing a little less (see A + Cinemscore) and not getting an Oscar bonus was “Just Mercy”. The legal drama of Michael B. Jordan / Jamie Foxx declined by 38%. It will never be a breakthrough, but at that point it could find its way into the $ 40 million + range of “Harriet”, especially if its cast has an increased interest when it reaches other platforms. And for Warners, who went through a number of drama duds last year, it’s a decent turnaround.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (Sony) surpassed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Disney) for the first time, with a decrease of 32% (good for # 4) compared to the latest contribution to “Star Wars” 45% fall. The latter is still a domestic shipment of $ 520 million, less than $ 100 million from The Last Jedi, although it is obviously still a huge success.

The top two top ten places include Little Women (down 24%, with a PTA consistent with last weekend after a slowdown in data with poor performance) and Lionsgate’s Knives Out with the same decline. These are two over $ 100 million artists (both with foreign appeal) that will stimulate mid-price studio titles to perform better.

Last weekend’s newcomers “Like a Boss” (Paramount) and “Underwater” (Disney) continued on their way to early extinction. The Paramount comedy was up 61%, while the Fox Sea Creatures movie saw a drop of 49%, which was enough to fall below the top ten.

The top ten

1. Bad boys for life (Sony) NEW – Cinemascore: A; Metacrit: 59; European summer time. Budget: $ 90 million

$ 59,175,000 at 3,775 theaters; PTA (per theater average): $ 15,675; Accumulated: $ 59,175,000

2. Dolittle (Universal) NEW – Cinemascore: B; Metacrit: 27; European summer time. Budget: $ 175 million

$ 22,530,000 in 4,155 theaters; PTA: $ 5,422; Accumulated: $ 22,530,000

3rd 1917 (Universal) week 4; Last weekend # 1

$ 22,140,000 (-40%) in 3,612 theaters (+178); PTA: $ 6,130; Accumulated: $ 76,757,000

4. Jumanji: The next level (Sony) week 6; Last weekend # 3

$ 9,565,000 (-32%) in 3,323 theaters (-581); PTA: $ 2,878; Accumulated: $ 270,478,000

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) week 5; Last weekend # 2

$ 8,374,000 (-45%) in 3,058 theaters (-1,221); PTA: $ 2,738; Accumulated: USD 492,020,000

6. Mercy only (Warner Bros.) week; Last weekend # 5

$ 6,000,000 (-38%) at 2,457 cinemas (+82); PTA: $ 2,442; Accumulated: $ 19,613,000

7. Little women (Sony) week 4; Last weekend # 6

$ 5,910,000 (-24%) in 2,503 cinemas (-713); PTA: $ 2,361; Accumulated: USD 84,401,000

8. Knife out (Lionsgate) week 8; Last weekend # 9

$ 4,300,000 (-24%) in 1,667 theaters (-363); PTA: $ 2,579; Accumulated: $ 145,977,000

9. Like a boss (Paramount) week 2; Last weekend # 4

$ 3,840,000 (-62%) from 3,081 cinemas (+3); PTA: $ 1,246; Accumulated: $ 16,924,000

10. Frozen II (Disney) week 9; Last weekend # 8

$ 3,717,000 (-37%) in 2,080 theaters (-575); PTA: $ 1,787; Accumulated: $ 464,869,000

