Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” and Universal’s “1917” continue to checkout as both films will cross $ 100 million domestically this weekend.

“Bad Boys for Life” will again be number 1 with an estimated $ 30 million discount on the second weekend. This is a decrease of 52 percent from the three-day opening of $ 62.5 million. “1917”, which is in circulation on the third weekend, is estimated at $ 14 million to bring the total to $ 102 million domestically.

“1917” is the fourth Oscar nominee for the best picture this year topping the $ 100 million mark, along with “Joker”, “Ford vs. Ferrari”, and “Once Upon a Time” in Hollywood “. Another nominee, Sony’s “Little” Women, is close to the goal on his fifth weekend with $ 4.2 million and a total of $ 93 million. When “Little Women” passes the milestone, 2020 will be the first year since 2013 that five Best Picture nominees raised over $ 100 million in North America.

In third place is Universal’s “Dolittle” for a total of $ 11.1 million on the second weekend, for a total of $ 43.2 million in ten days, which is well below its $ 175 million budget lies. Immediately behind is STX’s new release, The Gentlemen, which meets the expectations of the pursuers of $ 10 million for opening 2,165 screens. STX paid $ 7 million for distribution rights, so the breakeven point is low.

However, “The Gentlemen” is below the $ 15.2 million opening for another STX action film, “Den of Thieves”, which opened in January 2018. The response at CinemaScore was generally positive, with “Rotten Tomatoes” it was 71%. It is likely that “Bad Boys for Life” is preventing audiences from looking for an action film.

Sony’s “Jumanij: The Next Level” and the new release of Universal “The Turning” are close together, with “Jumanji” a close margin of $ 7 million over $ 6.8 million for “The Turning”.

While “The Turning” has a much smaller budget and marketing spend than the recent universal flops “Cats” and “Dolittle”, it is now the second film this month to get the dreaded F on CinemaScore and join Sony’s “The Grudge” Critics like “The Grudge” rated the film with a 13% Rotten Tomatoes score. All in all, “The Turning” is the 21st film in the history of the CinemaScore audience poll that has been awarded an F.

