advertisement

I hate New Year’s resolutions.

I make it too difficult for me every year. “Give up bread”, “stop drinking”, “191 lose stone”. Obviously, I never stick to them, which causes me to beat myself up.

advertisement

It is a vicious cycle that I never seem to break. This year I have decided not to lose weight and to forego all my favorite decisions and do something else. I decided to become a vegetarian, if only for January.

I just wasn’t expecting to miss it so much that I would start dreaming of steak …

To make it very clear: I don’t even like steak so much. Sure, I sometimes order one when I’m in a nice restaurant, but it’s not necessarily my food of choice. If I had to guess I would say I might eat one steak a year.

When I woke up from a dream eating a steak so big it couldn’t even fit on my plate, I realized that my meat-free month wasn’t going to be as easy as I first thought.

The dream happened about three weeks a month, until then I was successfully vegetarian without any problems. I had swapped chicken for quorn, replaced sausages with vegetarian ones, and started adding a lot of vegetables to my meals that I wouldn’t normally have thought of – just to measure them.

I dare say it was actually relatively easy. There are so many meat-free alternatives in shops and restaurants these days that there was little effort to swap out certain ingredients.

However, changing the ingredients was not the problem. The desire that I had when I saw someone eating meat. Even when I passed ham packets in a supermarket, I put my commitment to the test to the test.

With the support of the sensor expert Professor Charles Spence from Oxford University, the piece of meat was poured with a bacon scent and can be scratched and smelled to satisfy the craving for buds.

Professor Spence, who wrote the book Gastrophysics: The New Science of Eating, said:

Studies have shown that fragrance can reduce the craving for food. Our sense of smell is strongly linked to our ability to taste, so experiencing food-related traits like smelling a smell of bacon can lead us to imagine the process of eating that food.

Imagine eating enough bacon and maybe being full.

Sounds good, right? And if anything could help me dream of meat when I had a week in January, I was ready to give it a try. Especially since it was getting harder and harder to stay vegetarian.

Armed with five plasters, I slapped my first arm on Monday morning and left. My first impressions were as follows: It feels very much like a big plaster; It looks like I’m wearing a big plaster (with a picture of bacon on it). and it smells a lot of Frazzles.

That being said, it looked relatively harmless and I continued my day. Apart from the occasional smell of bacon from my upper arm and a trip to the bathroom, where I forgot that I was wearing it and thought: “Who has eaten bacon here ?!”, I couldn’t really tell the difference.

The first day was over and I was still thinking about eating meat. If anything, I craved more because I was constantly reminded of bacon. Don’t worry, I was only in one day and had four more patches to get me through the week.

Now all I had to do was take the plaster off my arm, which would be a relatively quick and painless experience for you, right? Not correct. I only have this word to describe it: “OWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW !!!!”

It turned out to be much more painful than the plaster mentioned above, which I hadn’t really prepared for and therefore had to get my friend to pull it from my arm while gritting my teeth and holding onto the kitchen table.

You may think I am only dramatic, but I can assure you that I am not. It honestly felt like it was tearing my skin off.

I even have photo credits:

But hey ho, no pain, no gain. So this time on the second day I tried to apply the patch with a little less force, hoping that there would be no repetition of the last time.

The working day was pretty much the same as the first one, although a colleague asked me if I had recently eaten Frazzles while another said, “That stinks!”, Which didn’t help my morale, to be honest.

I mean, it’s one thing that has a massive bruise in the name of vegetarianism, it’s another thing that stinks of bacon chips and everyone thinks you’re a Frazzles devil.

I’m not going to lie to you, I didn’t care about the third patch. However, I have not given up entirely. I kept one on my desk so I can still get the occasional smell of bacon.

Also, my other colleague decided to take one for the team and try one yourself to see what it was all about (don’t worry, he was aware of the bruise before putting it on). And let’s just say he didn’t enjoy it …

Here are just a few of his quotes:

I hate it.

Why do I do this?

I can feel my arm contract under it. What is happening?

It starts to smell less of frazles than of cheese strings with pieces of bacon.

As you can see, it was a whole process. He then suffered the same fate as I did when I tore it off his skin, except that he had the added pain of tearing off a few arm hairs at the same time. And I quote: “I don’t know how women do it all the time”.

So there you have it. I carried a piece of meat for a week (two days) and all I got was this bad bruise and some extremely unfortunate colleagues.

But hey, I didn’t dream of steak anymore, maybe it worked.

advertisement