Re-signing Nicklas Backstrom is a great thing for the Washington Capitals, but it also guarantees the end of Braden Holtby’s tenure in DC.

Washington Capitals fans got some great news early Tuesday morning. The team announced that it had agreed a $ 46 million five-year extension with Nicklas Backstrom franchise center. This was inevitable since the two parties had been negotiating for a few months. However, Backstrom’s new deal means that the capitals are unlikely to have enough room to re-sign franchise goalkeeper Braden Holtby.

Both Backstrom and Holtby should become free agents for the first time in their careers on July 1, 2020. Although the former will spend the next half a decade in DC, the future of the latter is almost unlimited. exists on the ice in Washington.

The expansion of Backstrom leaves the caps, according to CapFriendly, 10,394,872 US dollars. It is worth noting that this is done before considering a likely increase in the upper limit for salary caps. The Capitals have 16 players under contract for the next season and will need to re-contract some freelance agents, including free agent defenders Christian Djoos and Jonas Siegenthaler, free agent strikers Brendan Leipsic and Travis Boyd. In addition, Alex Ovechkin and Jakub Vrana need new contracts after the 2020-21 season.

There is also the problem of re-signing the free agent defender, Radko Gudas, who has always been present in the Blueline. He was also one of their top penalties and gave them an element of physicality in defense.

As of July 1st, Holtby will be one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the free agent market. Even though he is unlikely to make a mega deal like Sergei Bobrovsky, his impressive resume, which includes a Vezina Trophy (2015-16) and a Stanley Cup (2017-18), should guarantee him a nice increase from his current deal. That has a cap hit of $ 6.1 million.

end of an era

As a Capitals fan, I have accepted that the Washington Capitals are unlikely to bring Holtby back. However, this doesn’t make it any less painful, even though I’ve been preparing for the inevitable tweet “Holtby has signed a contract” (put a different team name here than the capitals).

Few players in franchise history have been as popular as Holtby. He is really involved in the DC community both on and off the ice. I will never forget the magical post-season 2011/12 when Holtby almost single-handedly passed the defending Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins. It was fun watching him grow under Barry defies from 2014-15 through 2017-18. It was a wonderful moment to win the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Holtby was one of the first NHL players to take part in a LGTBQ + pride parade. Not only that, he honestly seemed to enjoy representing the capitals in these parades. Alex Ovechkin brought the energy, while Holtby brought an eerie calm to the table. No moment is too big for him, as he proved in the postseason 2018. Few goalkeepers could stand being put on a bench and then thrown back into the fire, but Holtby did.

Nevertheless, it is good that the capitals and Holtby separate. Holtby deserves a big deal on his next contract. The capitals shouldn’t be the team that gives him this deal. If the cap were not there, I would be all to Holtby if he understood that he was granting Ilya Samsonov a retreat that has proven willing to take over the keys to the franchise.

For many Capitals fans, the franchise history can be defined in “ages” of the goalkeeper. There’s the Jim Carey era. What a disappointment it was. Then of course there was the Olie Kolzig era. Those were the days. However, it is the greatest moment in Washington Capitals history that took place in the Braden Holtby era. Some of the largest caps teams had Holtby in the squad. It is not a coincidence.

I am an Eagle Scout. For scouts, my motto for my scout colleagues was “go wherever you cross better than you found”. If Holtby signs with another team this off-season, he’s leaving Washington in a far better place than he found. And no matter what happens from now on, Holtby will always be a hero and champion for fans of Capitals.

