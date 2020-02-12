advertisement

To update: Shortly after the announcement of their new tour, the Backstreet Boys appeared on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

In addition to chatting with Fallon, the legendary boy band played a “Ragtime Gals” version of “Thong Song”. A video of this segment follows; The highlights of the interview will be published based on availability.

Photos from the shot also follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1207 – Pictured: (from left) Kevin Richardson, Brian Litrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and A.J. McLean of Backstreet Boys during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 11, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1207 – Pictured: (from left to right) Kevin Richardson, Brian Litrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 11, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1207 – Pictured: (from left) Backstreet Boys members Brian Litrell, Howie Dorough, and Nick Carter with hosts Jimmy Fallon and Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean during “Ragtime Gals sing ‘Thong Song'” on February 11, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1207 – Pictured: (from left) Backstreet Boys members Brian Litrell, Howie Dorough, and Nick Carter with hosts Jimmy Fallon and Backstreet Boys, Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean during “Ragtime Gals sing ‘Thong Song'” on the 11th of Fe BRUARY 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) TODAY’S SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1207 – Pictured: (from right) Actress Constance Wu during an interview with moderator Jimmy Fallon on February 11, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) TODAY’S SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – episode 1207 – Pictured: musical guest Skip Marley & HER occurs on February 11, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – episode 1207 – Pictured: Music guest Skip Marley & HER occurs on February 11, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Backstreet Boys performed in ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday night attends the legendary boy band NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

The group celebrates the announcement of their new tour by talking to Fallon. The five members are not only there for discussion, but also take part in the recurring “Ragtime Gals” segment.

Recorded in advance, Fallon on Tuesday also includes an interview with Constance Wu and a performance by Skip Marley and H.E.R. It will air on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT.

Before the show, NBC shared photos of the recordings:

