HANNOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Some spectators were sent back to their vehicles to drop off backpacks of diaper bags and large purses as they tried to enter Hanover Area High School for a basketball game.

“What they want to do is just be a little more proactive to make sure you know they’re going to stand for anything that could possibly happen in the future,” said Hanover boys basketball coach Chris Gray.

Fans are not allowed to take bags larger than a wrist band or small bag to sporting events at Hanover Schools.

At basketball games, guards were deciding which bags were an acceptable size.

Parents say they have been notified of the change in a letter from the district and that this message has been published on a Facebook page of the district.

“With a small tag that doesn’t ask too much and I don’t think it’s too much to ask,” said Kim Richmond from Hanover Township.

The high school matchup on Saturday between Hanover Area and Susquehanna Prep was the first game where the new policy was in effect.

The two teams faced Kingston on Friday night and some parents wished they had been notified.

“And I said if this is the kind of school where my kids play at that time, we might not be able to play in Hanover anymore,” said visiting parent Shelly Lutz. “I don’t want my children in an environment where this is, I mean, this is crazy.”

During the school week, students walk through this metal detector as a form of security.

A coach said fans usually come in on the other side of the building for sports games, so he suspects the neighborhood would choose guards instead of using the metal detector.

“I think that all the steps we take to be proactive and to ensure that nothing happens, especially in schools with everything that happens in the province today, are certainly a positive thing,” Gray said.

Hanover would host five games on Saturday, including a rival match for their varsity team. Parent Kim Richmond is a good time to roll out the new protocol.

“It’s a large group of people that’s hard to control, I think,” she explained. “So at the end of the day, something so simple to ask, I certainly have no problem with it.”

