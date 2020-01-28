advertisement

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A backpack with $ 500,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a hotel in Philadelphia on Monday morning, police said.

The Philadelphia police say the backpack was stolen from the Sofitel Hotel on Monday at 10.30 a.m.

Investigators described the suspect as 6 feet tall with a thin build. He wore a dark colored jacket, a red shirt, dark trousers and black and white sneakers, police said.

The police did not identify the owner of the backpack.

Anyone with information about the stolen backpack is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

